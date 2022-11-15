The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.

