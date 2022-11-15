Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Cape Gazette
Preserve environment at Cape Henlopen State Park
I am strongly opposed to the development of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant is to be open year round until 10 p.m., with live music and a bar, and be built on or near the sensitive dune. This would create increased traffic, trucks, trash, etc. Noise, light pollution and additional human activity could affect wildlife and birds. The location of the restaurant is too close to the Hawk Watch and endangered shorebird nesting areas. The annual CHSP Hawk Watch provides important data not only to ornithological organizations in Delaware, but also to a nationwide database maintained by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. The location of the Hawk Watch was chosen because it is along the mid-Atlantic flyway for migratory birds. The proposed restaurant location is also fairly close to the Point, which is an important nesting area for endangered shorebirds such as the piping plover. The restaurant is not needed, as there are many restaurants nearby in Lewes, including at the nearby ferry terminal.
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
Offended by memorial stones column
The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 11/18/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Rollins Center. Commissioners will receive updates on the Public Art Committee, Friends of Canalfront Park, and the Community Garden before discussing wedding and bonfire permits. See the meeting agenda and link at lewes.civicweb.net. Lewes...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Cape Gazette
Beautiful spacious home in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek
Just listed, a beautiful spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on a premium lot in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek. This home is adjacent to a common area with a beautiful, fenced yard and patio overlooking a pond and fountain. It features an open floor plan on the first floor, a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area, that combines into a great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a formal dining room, a first-floor primary bedroom suite, 1 more bedroom being used as an office, a full bath, and a laundry room. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a loft over the garage. And it also has a full finished basement with a family room, butler pantry, wet bar, wine cooler, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a workshop, and an outside walk-up entrance. The community offers an outdoor inground swimming pool and community center and is conveniently located near the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
Cape Gazette
Preservation efforts are commendable
Sussex County legacy farmer Walter Hopkins stood on a chair and said his family would not grow houses on their land during an Oct. 22 event to announce plans for Hopkins Preserve, a 52-acre parcel of farmland on Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. His comment drew a hearty round of...
