Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Almost Three in 10 U.S. Adults Report Trouble Sleeping
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. adults show variability in sleep habits between workdays and free days, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Hongkun Di, M.D., from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues examined sleep habits...
WebMD
Half of World's Young People at Risk for Hearing Loss: Study
Nov. 16, 2022 – As many as 1.35 billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss due to “unsafe listening,” a new study shows. The study found that as many as 1 in 4 people ages 12 to 34 are exposed to dangerous noise levels via “personal listening devices,” such as high volume settings on smartphones, and nearly half of people those ages experience damaging noise levels at entertainment venues.
scitechdaily.com
Excess Screen Time Linked to Earlier Puberty
The study found that exposure to blue light could also alter hormone levels. According to results from a rat study presented at the 60th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, regular exposure to blue light through tablets and smartphones may change hormone levels and raise the risk of early puberty. Longer blue light exposure was linked to early puberty onset in female rats, which also had lower levels of melatonin, higher levels of certain reproductive hormones, and physical changes in their ovaries. Blue-light emitting mobile device use has already been related to disrupted sleeping patterns in children, but current results indicate that there may be additional hazards for childhood development and future fertility.
YAHOO!
How much sleep do you need at every age? Guidance for babies, kids, teens, adults
Sleep is an essential bodily function for people of all ages; it restores your body and mind at the end of each day. This restorative process keeps us healthy, energized and improves mental clarity, memory, concentration, inflammation, mood and other vital aspects of the human body. On the flip side, a lack of sleep has been linked to negative health effects like poor mental health, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and even early death.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Psychologist says the #1 ‘sleep killer’ can be fixed in 15 minutes
Struggling to sleep is a common problem for many in the world right now. In fact, upwards of 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States alone report symptoms of insomnia and trouble sleeping throughout the year. But not every case of trouble sleeping is tied to insomnia. Sometimes, your biggest sleep killer is something as simple as your brain.
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says
A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
Good News Network
Drinking Black Tea May Reduce the Risk of Early Death From Heart Disease, Says Study of Half-Million Brits
Drinking black tea may reduce the risk of dying young from heart disease, according to a new observational study that used data on nearly half a million people, ages 40-69. People who drank two or more cups of per day were found to have a nine to 13 percent lower risk of an early death from cardiovascular disease or stroke, compared with non-tea drinkers.
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 2% of Healthy Infants Hospitalized With RSV Before First Birthday, Study Finds
Dutch and British scientists, in a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, found that 1.8% of healthy infants are hospitalized with RSV before their first birthday. The scientists found that a majority of the infants hospitalized with RSV were younger than 3 months. About 1 in 18 infants hospitalized with RSV required treatment in the intensive care unit.
Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease
Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases. Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.
MedicalXpress
Link between sleep apnea and dementia, according to a study in mice
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Alcohol use may be common, but that doesn't mean it's safe. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the US, a study found. Experts share how to curb the public health hazard.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Chronic jet lag has been discovered in HIV-positive people, study shows
British and South African scientists concluded that people living with HIV have an internal body clock that is greatly delayed, which is consistent with the symptoms of jet lag. Recently published in the Journal of Pineal Research on October 29, the study might explain some of the health problems experienced...
MedicalXpress
Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds
Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
Mothers of children under four ‘get only 18 minutes of daily physical activity’
UK mothers with children aged four and under get less than 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day, research suggests.The study also found less than half of mothers meet the recommended levels of exercise, regardless of the age of their children.Results also showed those with multiple children engaged in lower amounts of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity compared to those with one child.Based on their findings, published in the journal Plos One, the researchers said efforts should be made to help mothers take part in high-intensity physical activity.More needs to be done by local government planners and leisure facility providers...
Comments / 0