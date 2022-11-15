Despite trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Arizona State surged late to secure a 63-59 win over VCU in its first of two games at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, after being upset by Texas Southern Sunday. The comeback effort gave eighth-year head coach Bobby Hurley his 33rd win when trailing at halftime and improved the Sun Devils to 3-1 on the team.

