247Sports
Five takeaways from ASU's 63-59 win over VCU
Despite trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Arizona State surged late to secure a 63-59 win over VCU in its first of two games at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, after being upset by Texas Southern Sunday. The comeback effort gave eighth-year head coach Bobby Hurley his 33rd win when trailing at halftime and improved the Sun Devils to 3-1 on the team.
247Sports
Arizona not overlooking any opponent
Arizona is the heavy favorite against Utah Tech on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd is still in a position where he isn’t taking anything for granted. “In respect of all coaches, it’s hard to win,” Lloyd said. “No matter what level you’re at, or what program you’re coaching, you should never take that for granted.”
