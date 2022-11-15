Read full article on original website
Related
cnsmaryland.org
A look at Moore’s early leadership team
ANNAPOLIS — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Monday the first members of his leadership team. His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor.
cnsmaryland.org
Moore makes first of hundreds upon hundreds of gubernatorial appointments
ANNAPOLIS— Considering the enormity of the task, Gov-elect Wes Moore’s selection of a handful of leadership team members Monday is a mere drop in the bucket. Moore will need to make hundreds of appointments to boards and commissions before he assumes office in January. These selections are crucial...
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023
It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore starts to fill leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. “This is an administration who understands and will understand what it means to lead with various sectors in our society, what it means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are and make sure that peoples’ concerns are being addressed,” Moore said. Moore introduced Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore, as his chief of staff. The nonprofit organization has focused on recruiting, hiring and career advancement, including for people without college degrees, and connecting them to full-time roles in public service and entrepreneurship.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
jhu.edu
Three scholarly clusters chosen for Faculty of Excellence Program support
Three faculty clusters have been identified for support during the first round of applications to the Fannie Gaston-Johansson Faculty of Excellence Program, a Johns Hopkins University initiative designed to increase and promote faculty diversity. A total of 13 new faculty hires are expected in three areas of interdisciplinary study:. Mathematical...
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Year
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland State Police (MSP) Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools CEO earns nearly $445,000 due to perks buried in contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City student test scores have dropped to some of the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, the CEO of the school system continues to see her earnings hit new highs. Project Baltimore dug into Dr. Sonja Santelises’s employment contract and found taxpayers are paying her over...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
districtadministration.com
How a Black Student Achievement counselor is closing opportunity gaps
Principal Robert Motley calls Atholton High School’s Black Student Achievement liaison a “godsend position.” Every high school in Maryland’s Howard County Public School System has, like Atholton, a Black Student Achievement liaison whose sole responsibility is to monitor the performance of African American students. The liaisons...
Wbaltv.com
Meeting in Baltimore, US Catholic bishops to pivot on anti-abortion messaging, efforts
Baltimore's archbishop took center stage Tuesday during several key developments on the first day of the annual fall assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agenda includes American politics and domestic policy -- and their reach can influence elections and grassroots activism. Church leaders are meeting for the first time since the so-called Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank,"...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department
TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
Comments / 0