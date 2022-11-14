ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Introducing 'The Trucket List’ starring San Francisco 49er George Kittle and RealTruck

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yq0H_0jB4lAzB00

(BPT) - Pat Coen isn’t just a Desert Storm Veteran and recently retired high school principal, he’s also an avid fisherman. When All-Pro tight end George Kittle teams up with RealTruck, Inc. to create a one-of-a-kind fishing vehicle, there’s no doubt about who deserves to hold the keys. George Kittle and RealTruck, Inc. proudly present “The Trucket List.” For more information visit TheTrucketList.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy