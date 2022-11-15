Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Related
Kendall Jenner Gets Sartorially Spotted in Colorful Maxi Dress for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Launch on Fwrd
Kendall Jenner hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on Fwrd on Thursday in Los Angeles. In late 2021, Fwrd named Kendall Jenner its new creative director. In her role, she curates her own edit of designers for customers to shop, in addition to working on brand activations and marketing.
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Movado Bets on Digital Engagement for Holiday Campaign Strategy
Movado is rethinking its approach to holiday campaigns. The watchmaker and jewelry brand on Thursday unveiled “Always in Motion,” a campaign featuring high-level professionals with niche followings, like Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and fashion influencer Jessica Wang. The goal, as chairman and chief executive officer Efraim Grinberg said, is to speak directly with a new generation of customers who are tapped into the digital world and eagerly listen to the diverse cast of influencers that Movado has tapped for the campaign.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in...
Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Launches 75 Party-ready Pieces for Holiday
Moda Operandi is ready for the festive holiday season with Club Moda, which launches Thursday. The team has been working the past nine months in close collaboration with a wide range of international designers for the first-of-its-kind multibranded Club Moda capsule. The range includes 75 party-ready, exclusive pieces for the holiday season from 30 ready-to-wear and accessories brands, including LaQuan Smith, Khaite, Jonathan Simkhai, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, as well as emerging talents like 16Arlington, Diotima, Des Phemmes, Del Core, Monot, K.ngsley and Arielle Baron.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai...
Billy Porter Helps Bloomingdale’s Unveil Holiday Windows
Billy Porter regaled a streetfront crowd Thursday night and helped Bloomingdale’s unveil its holiday windows. Wearing an embellished long black leather coat, the Tony winner performed a few songs and encouraged attendees to seek authenticity regardless of what their families or governments might say. Afterward, he led attendees in a countdown as the scrim imprinted with “Best Holiday Ever” slowly rose to reveal he flagship’s 150th anniversary window display.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyStill Blooming: A Celebration of Bloomingdale's 150th YearRetail as Theater: A Look Back at Bloomingdale's In-Store Events Before and after the holiday kickoff, many ducked out of the...
Macy’s Inc. Shows Q3 Declines but Prepared to Meet Christmas Challenges
What a difference a year makes. And that’s certainly true for Macy’s Inc. and the holiday season. “A year ago everybody was talking about the supply chain, spooking customers into early shopping. If you didn’t buy it right away, there would be nothing left for Christmas. This year, with all the press about inventory gluts, there are no concerns about running out of inventory before the holiday,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview Tuesday.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square He...
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Brand Lands in Bloomingdale’s
Even before Thanksgiving has arrived, Ayesha Curry is getting into the holiday spirit. “I am excited to give gifts this year,” Curry told WWD. “I started making my lists already of, like, who I am going to give to and what I am going to give.”More from WWDInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New YorkInside Holiday Bar in the West VillageDiwali in New York Party Olive oil, loungewear, beauty products and travel kits are some of her top picks. Many of these are “things that I would actually use on a daily basis. Because I hate when you get a gift that’s...
Partywear Brand Nervi Launches Capsule Collection for Neiman Marcus
MILAN — After the tie-up with Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus is further expanding its partywear offering with a capsule collection developed by emerging Italian brand Nervi. The high-octane, limited-edition range rich in micro sequins, Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers includes some of the label’s signature eveningwear dresses rendered in colorways exclusive to the retailer and each available in only 30 pieces.More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksInside Sézane's 'French Enough' Dinner in New YorkDiwali in New York Party The mood-boosting options include a wrap dress covered in sequins, a metallic animalier option with ruffles and a series of mini...
Fashionphile to Pop Up in Fred Segal’s L.A. Store
Fashionphile is linking up with Fred Segal for a pop-up shop. The reseller is accustomed to operating a series of store-in-store formats (including with Neighborhood Goods and Neiman Marcus Group) meant to engage circular shoppers. Now, Fred Segal is taking a stab at the concept with a pop-up in its Sunset Boulevard flagship in Los Angeles happening Nov. 17 to May 31, 2023.
Adidas, 11 Honoré Team Up on High-performance Collection Sized 1XL to 4XL
Adidas and 11 Honoré on Thursday introduced their debut high-performance and style collection, designed exclusively for sizes 1XL to 4XL. Each piece is designed with 11 Honoré’s grading process, which tailors the fit to each size and each piece, and is interwoven with Adidas’ leading material innovation. The collaboration works to support Adidas’ continued commitment to making sports accessible for all with 14 key looks (30 styles) that span yoga to training, high-impact workouts to casual days out.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On...
Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends
The seemingly ceaseless revolving door of TikTok-driven beauty aesthetics of late all have one thing in common: effortful simplicity. With the so-called “that girl” and “off-duty model” aesthetics gaining traction on TikTok this year, a number of sub-aesthetics have cropped up which channel this pared-down approach to beauty. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW While season one of HBO Max’s hit show, “Euphoria,” gave rise to a flurry of rainbow-colored, rhinestone-clad makeup looks, the more subtle glam of season two, which...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?
PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
Financial
Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Burberry Posts Strong Growth in H1 as Jonathan Akeroyd Sets Out Strategy. The executive wants accessories to generate more than 50 percent of group sales in...
Ready, Set, Sell: Holiday Shopping Season Tips, Tactics for SMBs
Echoing other recent reports on the SMB retail segment, data from QuickBooks and Cox Communications reveal shoppers who are eager to spend at local SMB merchants — but are cautious about overspending due to inflation. Meanwhile, this past week, Meta launched a program aimed at helping small businesses win the holiday shopping season.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes In the QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Survey, shoppers plan to spend 40 percent of their budget at small businesses, which the company said represents an $88 billion sales opportunity. “Small businesses are also...
Cult Brand High Sport Readies for Next Wave of Growth
High Sport, founded by Los Angeles, California-based Alissa Zachary, is ready for its next moment and is soon expanding to new retailers, including Net-a-porter. The label launched in 2021 and quickly took off. It’s primarily known for its gently flared, stretchy kick pants that pull on like athletic gear but are aimed at a sort of day-to-evening look that is equally comfortable around the home as it is at a meeting or dinner. The style, offered in two inseam lengths, are sold in a rainbow of colorways.More from WWDCeline RTW Spring 2023Alexander McQueen Resort 2023Inside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By...
Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship
MILAN — Maison Margiela continues to steadily grow, but Renzo Rosso, founder of parent company OTB, likes to think of the brand as a “niche and increasingly exclusive brand.” Checking out the newly revamped Maison Margiela boutique in Milan’s Via Sant’Andrea, which opened on Thursday after eight months of renovations, Rosso touted creative director John Galliano’s “unique genius.” More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekJil Sander RTW Spring 2023Marni RTW Spring 2023 “We have the product, the designer, the credibility — this is a dream to have,” said Rosso, noting that customers are willing to wait for...
Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star
Farfetch has hit something of a soft patch — and is on the outs with investors, again — but José Neves said the platform is still very much in the sweet spot of luxury growth and technology. “We doubled this business in the last three years, so we grew more than any other online luxury company or etailer,” Neves, who is founder, chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “No one doubled. Even the most successful brands haven’t doubled.” More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed...
Gap Inc. Logs $282 Million in Quarterly Profits, Causing Shares to Surge
Gap Inc.’s losing streak has come to an end, at least for now. The San Francisco-based retailer — which includes the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta in the greater portfolio — revealed quarterly earnings of $282 million after Thursday’s closing bell. Shares of Gap Inc. surged more than 10 percent as a result. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 “I have deep conviction that we have a portfolio of iconic brands that our customers love, increased confidence in our platform to drive leverage...
