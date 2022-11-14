ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Fremont Niles District shooting charged with attempted murder

FREMONT -- A suspect arrested following a shooting in Fremont last week has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery, among other charges.The shooting happened on November 12 at about 1:18 p.m. in the area of School Street and Bodily Avenue in the city's Niles district. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Fremont police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in a vehicle south on Mission Boulevard. Officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased it when the driver did not yield. Police said after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a...
FREMONT, CA
Nexstar Test

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Wedding photographer attacked during attempted robbery at SF's Palace of Fine Arts

SAN FRANCISCO -- A violent attack and attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer was caught on camera at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco earlier this week.It happened on Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. in front of a lot of witnesses.A cell phone video shows two gunmen trying to take a wedding photographer's camera and the gear in his camera bag.The victim refused to comply. The attackers repeatedly threatened the victim with their guns. One of the guns appeared to have an extended clip. The suspects hit him and pistol-whipped him."Just watching kind of like the struggle and...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours

A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired police officers patrolling SF Union Square area as community ambassadors

SAN FRANCISCO -- The city of San Francisco is trying many options to ensure visitors and merchants that safety is their top priority this holiday season, including tapping retired police officers. In 2020, the San Francisco Police Department launched the Community Ambassadors Program which aims to provide an extra layer of protection and visibility as the department faces hundreds of vacant positions. "The public is looking for support and we're out here to bring back that support," Lee Dahlberg, a community ambassador and retired SFPD officer, told KPIX 5. He along with Joe Garrity served in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend

A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunmen rob Stiizy cannabis dispensary in Suisun City; workers held at gunpoint

SUISUN CITY -- Cannabis dispensary workers in Suisun City were held at gunpoint during a robbery late Sunday evening, according to police.The robbery happened at the Stiizy dispensary at 521 Railroad Avenue. Suisun City police did not confirm the dispensary was the location of the robbery but said in a Facebook post it happened at a store on the 500 block of Railroad Ave. There are no other retail stores on that block.Dispatchers received a call at about 10:55 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into the fence of the business on that block. Police said while officers were responding, additional information...
SUISUN CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost

A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

