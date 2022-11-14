Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
Suspect in Fremont Niles District shooting charged with attempted murder
FREMONT -- A suspect arrested following a shooting in Fremont last week has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery, among other charges.The shooting happened on November 12 at about 1:18 p.m. in the area of School Street and Bodily Avenue in the city's Niles district. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Fremont police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in a vehicle south on Mission Boulevard. Officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased it when the driver did not yield. Police said after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a...
Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
Celebrated San Francisco activist attacked by group, critically injured
Witnesses saw the victim being attacked by a group of people in the Tenderloin, officials said.
sfstandard.com
FBI Raids Hells Angels’ SF Clubhouse in Chris Stapleton Concert Murder Investigation
The FBI raided San Francisco’s Hells Angels clubhouse Tuesday in connection with a murder at a Chris Stapleton concert. The concert took place June 18 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Mountain View firefighters found 41-year-old Bakersfield resident, Juan Gonzalez, unresponsive at the Stage Right Cafe. He was pronounced dead in the hospital a week later.
Video: Wedding photographer attacked during attempted robbery at SF's Palace of Fine Arts
SAN FRANCISCO -- A violent attack and attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer was caught on camera at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco earlier this week.It happened on Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. in front of a lot of witnesses.A cell phone video shows two gunmen trying to take a wedding photographer's camera and the gear in his camera bag.The victim refused to comply. The attackers repeatedly threatened the victim with their guns. One of the guns appeared to have an extended clip. The suspects hit him and pistol-whipped him."Just watching kind of like the struggle and...
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours
A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
Retired police officers patrolling SF Union Square area as community ambassadors
SAN FRANCISCO -- The city of San Francisco is trying many options to ensure visitors and merchants that safety is their top priority this holiday season, including tapping retired police officers. In 2020, the San Francisco Police Department launched the Community Ambassadors Program which aims to provide an extra layer of protection and visibility as the department faces hundreds of vacant positions. "The public is looking for support and we're out here to bring back that support," Lee Dahlberg, a community ambassador and retired SFPD officer, told KPIX 5. He along with Joe Garrity served in the...
sfstandard.com
Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend
A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
Gunmen rob Stiizy cannabis dispensary in Suisun City; workers held at gunpoint
SUISUN CITY -- Cannabis dispensary workers in Suisun City were held at gunpoint during a robbery late Sunday evening, according to police.The robbery happened at the Stiizy dispensary at 521 Railroad Avenue. Suisun City police did not confirm the dispensary was the location of the robbery but said in a Facebook post it happened at a store on the 500 block of Railroad Ave. There are no other retail stores on that block.Dispatchers received a call at about 10:55 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into the fence of the business on that block. Police said while officers were responding, additional information...
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost
A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
