Suspect arrested in Swissvale shooting
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to police, 34-year-old Lawrence Brock turned himself in to police on Wednesday. RELATED: Woman shot in the arm in SwissvaleOn Tuesday night, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street and when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Throughout the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspect was 34-year-old, Lawrence Brock. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and firearms violations. Brock is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.
Pittsburgh police looking for man in connection to fatal shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh detectives are asking for the public’s help to help identify a male in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in October. Detectives want to speak to him about the shooting that took place on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Blvd on Oct. 3. Perry...
Sheriffs pick up Homestead man charged in fatal West Mifflin stabbing
A Homestead man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old man on Tuesday in West Mifflin was picked up Thursday. Robert Anger, 19, is responsible for the stabbing, according to Allegheny County Police. County police have charged Anger with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. West Mifflin Police responded to...
Police Make Arrest In Lawrence Co. Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a homicide case in Lawrence County. According to state police, the investigation began back on November 3rd when a passerby driving on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township noticed a man unresponsive on the ground by his car. An autopsy found that 40-year-old Joseph...
Questions surface after fatal police chase in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Sources say the driver of a fleeing car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour and heading into oncoming traffic during a police pursuit that began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Wednesday night. Target 11′s Rick Earle has learned of conflicting reports...
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart. Kenneth Vinyard, 46,...
Butler Man Arrested In City Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following a search of a residence in the City of Butler earlier this week by police. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
Fiery Crash Leaves One Dead, Three Hurt Near FBI In Pittsburgh Following Police Pursuit
One person has died and at least three others were hurt following a fiery crash in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to multiple media outlets and Pittsburgh public safety. The chase led police across Allegheny County starting in McKeesport and ending in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood, reports WPXI....
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
Butler County church looking for stolen van
PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
Man Charged with Felony Strangulation in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— A 31-year-old man is being accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City. According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, at Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish’s office.
McKeesport officer injured during arrest
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after a McKeesport officer was injured during an arrest. Court documents say police responded to a complaint about someone driving erratically in the area of Walnut Street and 29th Street on Sunday night.According the criminal complaint, the driver, Clarence Ball Jr., screamed at two officers, attempted to run and fought with the officers to try and get free while handcuffed.One officer took Ball down and the two landed on the other officer. She sustained injuries to her tailbone, rotator cuff and ribs.Police said they found a loaded gun, cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.Ball faces a slew of charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license and driving violations.
Hermitage man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Boardman
A Hermitage man is now facing charges following an investigation of vandalism to multiple cars at a Boardman business in September.
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire
Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
Police standoff in Latrobe ends with arrest
A standoff with Latrobe police ended with the suspect in custody Tuesday morning. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the incident started around 7:30 a.m. Latrobe police asked people to stay away from the area of Oak and Ligonier streets in the city due to an active police incident.
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
