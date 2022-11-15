Read full article on original website
michigan.gov
Applications for $50 million investment to help businesses train workforce open November 21
Going PRO Talent Fund awards for Michigan businesses focused on growing talent and helping employees gain credentials. LANSING, Mich. — Michigan employers looking to take advantage of the Going PRO Talent Fund program will be able to apply for a share of approximately $50 million in competitive training awards over the course of two application cycles starting Monday, November 21. Going PRO Talent Fund helps ensure employers have the talent they need to grow and stay competitive by providing awards to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a transferable, industry-recognized credential.
Students will breathe easier with funding for 138 electric school buses
On a sunny morning in early November, three bright yellow school buses did something extraordinary: They glided through an Ypsilanti school parking lot with no smoke, no smell, and virtually no sound. The full-size battery-powered buses offered a sneak preview of the 138 electric buses coming soon to 25 Michigan...
Grandville Educator Highlighted in Newest #proudMIeducator Video
LANSING – Growing up poor in a large family has provided at least one Michigan educator the gift to share compassion and dignity with parents who come to her with needs and wants for their children and is featured in this month’s Proud Michigan Educator video, part of a series devoted to uplifting Michigan’s educator profession.
Michigan jobless rate edges up in October
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced by 0.1 percentage points to 4.2 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Statewide employment receded by 10,000, while total unemployment increased by 4,000 over the month, resulting in a workforce reduction of 6,000 since September.
Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Send Open Letter to Michigan College Students
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist released a letter to students at colleges and universities across Michigan, sharing their priorities for Michigan's young people and thanking them for participating in the midterm elections last week, which set records for voter turnout. The text...
MPSC reschedules energy assistance fair in Melvindale because of snowstorm making travel unsafe
The Michigan Public Service Commission today announced it is canceling its energy assistance fair scheduled for this evening in Melvindale in suburban Detroit because heavy snowfall across west and mid-Michigan has made expressway travel unsafe for partner agencies and MPSC Staff. With winter storm warnings in effect and crashes on...
MPSC approves $30.5M rate increase for DTE Electric Co.
The Michigan Public Service Commission today authorized DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30,557,000 rate increase effective Nov. 25 (Case No. U-20836). DTE Electric in January filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, to recover increased investments in its generation and distribution systems to improve safe and reliable electric service to its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan.
MPSC marks end of access restructuring mechanism for providers of phone service in Michigan
The MPSC today marked the end of an era with the conclusion of a temporary fund set up to help ease the loss of revenues for rural incumbent local exchange telephone carriers created when state government in 2009 reformed the system of compensation that providers charge each other for originating and terminating calls on their networks (Case No. U-16183).
Nonprofits Awarded $870,000 in MIOSHA Training Grants to Bolster Worker Protections
LANSING, Mich. — Nineteen nonprofit organizations across the state have received a total of $870,000 in training grants to strengthen worker safety and health from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). The annual MIOSHA Consultation Education and Training (CET) grants are awarded for the development and implementation...
Thousands of Michigan Students Are Ready for Advanced Placement Courses
LANSING – Thousands of parents in Michigan with high school students will be receiving a letter in the mail soon explaining that their student has the potential to be successful in a rigorous Advanced Placement course and to earn college credit while in high school. Michigan Department of Education...
Mackinac Bridge 30-minute nighttime closures Nov. 29-30 for backup power system upgrade
ST. IGNACE, Mich. - The Mackinac Bridge will close to traffic between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30, for replacement of the bridge’s backup power system. The closures are necessary because the electrical work will also result in an outage of the bridge’s...
AG Nessel Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry.
