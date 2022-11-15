Going PRO Talent Fund awards for Michigan businesses focused on growing talent and helping employees gain credentials. LANSING, Mich. — Michigan employers looking to take advantage of the Going PRO Talent Fund program will be able to apply for a share of approximately $50 million in competitive training awards over the course of two application cycles starting Monday, November 21. Going PRO Talent Fund helps ensure employers have the talent they need to grow and stay competitive by providing awards to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a transferable, industry-recognized credential.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO