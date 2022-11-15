Read full article on original website
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia. China’s Defense Ministry says Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. And the Department of Defense says Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend after stops in Canada and Indonesia. Both plan to meet with participants on the margins of the main gathering, although it wasn’t clear if Wei and Austin would hold a separate dialogue. Their countries are chief rivals for influence in the region, where China is seeking to smooth over disputes surrounding its claim to the South China Sea.
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official says Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. The official says Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an earlier meeting between the two leaders that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” On Friday, Harris pitched the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, telling a business conference on APEC’s sidelines that the U.S. was there to stay.
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy — and the rising cost of living — is likely to be the key battleground.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
German bishops assure Vatican but vow to proceed with reform
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Germany’s Catholic bishops are vowing to continue their controversial reform process after a week of tense meetings with Vatican officials seeking to put the brakes on proposals to ordain women, bless gay unions and rethink church teaching on sexuality. The head of the German bishops conference said fears of schism, or a separation from Rome, has never been an option but that the German reform is going ahead. One outstanding matter that was discussed, but not resolved, concerns the fate of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has faced strong criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. The bishops told Pope Francis the status quo was untenable and that a decision over his fate must be made.
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer has been convicted of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache’s office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The court said it took account of several factors in its verdict, including that nearly all the information the 66-year-old passed on was publicly available — but also that his actions spanned more than four years.
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government. The council resolution adopted Thursday says the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region, and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The resolution also expresses concern at the continued presence of affiliates of the Islamic State extremist group in the Horn of African nation. It was approved 11-0 with Russia, China, Gabon and Ghana abstaining in support of the call by Somalia, backed by the African Union, to lift the arms embargo. The resolution modifies the arms embargo to reflect the government’s progress in improving its management of weapons and ammunition.
Malaysia’s political candidates make final pitches to voters
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian political candidates are making their final pitches on the eve of national elections in an attempt to win over a divided electorate worried about the economy, rising costs of living and political turmoil that resulted in three prime ministers since the last polls in 2018. Saturday’s election is seen as a tight race among three main blocs, with the country’s longest-ruling coalition seeking a comeback after an unthinkable defeat in 2018. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is hoping for a second surprise victory for his alliance as he pursues a two-decade quest to become prime minister. A third Malay-based bloc, seen as a dark horse, has played up religious rhetoric as it seeks to woo Malay votes.
Nepal voters seek change, younger generation leadership
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s parliamentary elections Sunday are the fourth since the Himalayan nation abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic. Nepalis have seen little change since, with the same generation of leaders holding power through their control of the main political parties. Many voters say they are tired of the same leaders retaining power and failing to improve people’s lives. Social media users are sharing a “no not again” campaign urging voters not to elect the same old leaders again. The desire for change was evident earlier this year when a musician was elected Kathmandu mayor over established politicians. But the main parties are fielding mostly older generation candidates, and analysts see change as more likely in the next election than this one.
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
Biden says inflation help is coming but ‘will take time’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is cautioning that “it’s going to take time” for inflation to recede. But he says that legislation he signed in August will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks Friday while meeting with business and labor leaders in his first public event since returning from a trip to Egypt and Asia. Biden was emboldened by Democrats’ stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, but he could be entering a perilous stretch for the economy. The White House has emphasized a strong jobs market to try to allay concerns about a potential recession on the horizon. However, the Federal Reserve has also been raising interest rates to battle inflation by slowing growth.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
