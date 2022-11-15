Read full article on original website
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
tennisuptodate.com
"That's the best news possible" - Rafael Nadal pleased that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
tennismajors.com
“Just fatigue from grueling battle” – Djokovic gives details on his alarming physical struggles, but not many, after win over Medvedev
Asked to explain what it has been like, over the course of his brilliant career, to face so much adversity and be close to the physical and mental brink so often, and to come through, Novak Djokovic gave a thoughtful response that explains who he is as an athlete and a competitor.
Tennis-Nadal excited about Australian Open title defence
TURIN, Italy, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal ended his season on a high on Thursday after a difficult few months and said he was excited about the prospect of defending his Australian Open crown in January.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar
The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
Popculture
Soccer Star and Model Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together
A soccer star and his model girlfriend are about to become new parents. According to Mirror, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna are said to be expecting their first child together. The star couple is "very excited" and Ozuna has put her modeling career on hold to focus on being a mother, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. Benzema and Ozuna have yet to officially announce the big news.
Manchester United explore legal action as they look to force Ronaldo exit
Manchester United have appointed lawyers to explore potential action against Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract after claims made by the forward in a recent interview as the club seek to engineer his departure as quickly as possible. It means Ronaldo will almost certainly never play for United again...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Star Who Could Make Team USA a World Cup Contender
Brenden Aaronson took the English Premier League by storm. Now he's ready to light up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
brytfmonline.com
Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal
Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
