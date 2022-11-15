SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: Top 4 Division 1 seeds to face off

The Central Section’s top division played out as expected with the top four seeds advancing. As for the semifinal matchups, well, they are biggies.

No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial (9-2) is facing No. 1 Clovis West (10-1) and No. 3 Liberty (9-2) is traveling to No. 2 Buchanan (9-2).

We wish we could be in two places at once.

Scratch that. We wish we could be in four places at once.

In D2, top seed Central Valley Christian continues their unbeaten season and will face high flying Hanford. Lemoore, the hottest team in the section, welcomes No. 7 seed Frontier, who upset Kingsburg.

The premier game might be the Liberty at Buchanan game. The teams faced off in early September and Buchanan won a 35-27 at Liberty shorted 11 minutes by lightning. The Patriots had all the momentum. Watch the video above to see the reaction of both teams afterward. Both had a strong feeling they would see each other in November.

These guys will settle it all on the field, but alas, here are SBLive’s Top 15 Central Section teams heading into the semifinals.

1. Clovis West (10-1)

Last week rank: No. 1

Last week result: Defeated Clovis 24-21

Next game: Friday vs San Joaquin Memorial

Backup quarterback Tyler Patrick threw three TDs, including a 99-yarder to Marshel Sanders late in the third quarter, and over 300 yards to lead the Golden Eagles to a 24-21 win, advancing the D1 semifinals. Patrick replaced senior Ryan Markarian who had to sit out due to two personal fouls in the regular season finale against Clovis. Next up is a home date with No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial who defeated Central 28-21. The Golden Eagles front seven will be tasked to contain the Panthers Brandon Ramirez, who rushed for 349 yards and three TDs against the Grizzlies.

2. Liberty-Bakersfield (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 2

Last week result: Defeated St. Joseph 49-13

Next game: Friday at Buchanan

The Patriots welcomed St. Joseph to D1 football as the defending champs smashed the Knights 49-13 behind huge games from Xander Chisolm (85 yard KO for TD), Jalen Hawkins (2 rushing TDs) and Kreseasn Kizzy (2 receiving TDs). The win sets up a much-anticipated rematch with Buchanan, who beat them 35-27 at home that was called with 11 minutes left in the game. Liberty must contain the Bears’ talented quarterback Jayden Mandal and running back Michael Runnels.

3. Buchanan-Clovis (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 3

Last week result: Defeated Clovis North 37-20

Next game: Friday vs Liberty

The Bears held the Broncos rushing attack to 74 yards on 35 carries and Jayden Mandal threw two TD passes to advance to the D1 semifinals against Liberty. Senior Michael Runnels added two rushing TDs in a game they led 21-10 at half. This will be the fourth straight playoff matchup between the two schools: Liberty 28-21 in 2021, Buchanan 27-0 in 2019 and Liberty 24-23 in 2018.

4. San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 4

Last week result: Defeated Central 28-21

Next game: Friday at Clovis West

It was the Brandon Ramirez show as the Fresno State commit rushed for 326 yards on 30 carries and three TDs in a game the Panthers attempted one pass. A rematch of a game won by the Panthers 23-21 on Aug 27 Ramirez scored on runs of 64, 1 and 57 yards and sealed the 28-21 win with an interception from his safety position. They will now take on No. 1 Clovis West at Lamonica Stadium.

5. Central Valley Christian-Visalia (11-0)

Last week rank: No. 5

Last week result: Defeated Sanger 20-0

Next game: Friday vs Hanford

Junior running back Bryson Donalson rushed for scores of 16 and 1 yards and Max Bakker tossed a TD to Jaeden Moore in the 4th quarter in a 20-0 shutout win over Sanger. The Cavaliers held Sanger to seven first downs and will face Hanford, who defeated Bakersfield Christian 51-28.

6. Clovis North (7-5)

Last week rank: No. 8

Last week result: Lost to Buchanan 37-20

Next game: Season completed

In a rematch from Oct. 21 where the Broncos upset the Bears, Clovis North couldn’t keep up its momentum as they fell to Buchanan 37-20. Mario Kosma tossed two touchdowns but the Broncos were held to 74 rushing yards on 35 carries. The good news: they return all 11 starters on defense and their top two rushers, McKay Madsen and Jackson Cinfel, are only sophomores.

7. Central-Fresno (7-5)

Last week rank: No. 6

Last week result: Lost to San Joaquin Memorial 28-21

Next game: Season completed

The Grizzlies’ season came to an end at San Joaquin Memorial in a game that was tied at 21 in the 4th quarter. Dayton Tafoya passed for 215 yards and a score and finished his senior year with 3,419 yards and 39 TDs passes. Braylon Hall and David Bell each rushed for a score. It will be the first year since 2016 Central has not played in the D1 finals.

8. Lemoore (10-1)

Last week rank: No. 10

Last week result: Defeated Washington Union 64-8

Next game: Friday vs Frontier

Once again, the Tigers were clicking on all cylinders, dismantling Washington Union in a game they led 64-8 after three quarters. Lemoore rushed for six TDs including three from Anthony Garcia and two by Andrew Moench. Senior quarterback threw two more TDs, bringing his season total to 28 against only two INTs. Their only loss is to No. 1 Clovis West. They host Frontier, who upset No. 2 Kingsburg 38-35.

9. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (10-2)

Last week rank: No. 7

Last week result: Lost to Liberty 49-13

Next game: Season completed

The Knights scored first on a TD pass from Darian Mensah to Collin Fasse but it was all Liberty after that as they were dominated in a 49-13 loss. It was the first year in D1 for St. Joseph who return both Mensah and Fasse, the Central Section leader in TD receptions with 18, next season.

10. Hanford (9-3)

Last week rank: No. 11

Last week result: Defeated Bakersfield Christian 51-28

Next game: Friday vs Central Valley Christian

The Bullpups rushed for seven touchdowns to defeat Bakersfield Christian 51-28 and advance to face No. 1 Central Valley Christian in the D2 semifinals. Sophomore Kourdey Glass rushed for four scores, quarterback Cayden Muir two and Albert Richardson one. After losing 42-15 to Lemoore in the regular season finale, the Bullpups have turned on the gas, scoring 143 points in its two playoff wins.

11. Frontier-Bakersfield (8-4)

Last week rank: No. 15

Last week result: Defeated Kingsburg 38-35

Next game: Friday at Lemoore

The Titans upset No. 2 Kingsburg on the road when Ryder Crane-Finch kicked a game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining to advance to play at Lemoore in the D2 semifinals. Junior Malakhi Statler threw for 329 yards and two scores including a 35-yard TD pass to Devin Crockin with 2:26 left to tie the score at 35. Crockin caught 12 passes for 127 yards on the night.

12. Clovis (5-7)

Last week rank: No. 13

Last week result: Lost to Clovis West 24-21

Next game: Season completed

The Cougars held a 14-7 lead in the first quarter against No. 1 Clovis West but couldn’t hold on, eventually losing 24-21. Freshman quarterback Deagen Rose threw two TD passes to Jacob Saldate and finished the season with 2,429 passing yards and 29 TDs.

13. Kingsburg (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 9

Last week result: Lost to Frontier 38-35

Next game: Season completed

The Vikings’ season came to a screeching halt at the hands of No. 7 Frontier as the Titans kicked a 20-yard field goal under a minute left to stun the home team 38-35. Trace Jackson rushed for 216 yards on a season high 29 carries and a score. Kenyan Simpson’s interception return for a TD gave Kingsburg a 35-28 lead but Frontier scored the final ten points in the upset win.

14. Centennial-Bakersfield (8-3)

Last week rank: No. 14

Last week result: Season complete

Centennial finished their season in Round 1 after a loss to Clovis North but the future looks good as they return quarterback Adam Copus (2,436 yards, 22 TDs) and receiver Jaxton Santiago (49-983, 13 TDs).

15. Bakersfield Christian (7-5)

Last week rank: No. 12

Last week result: Lost to Hanford 51-28

Next game: Season completed

It was tough sledding for the Eagles as they struggled to stop the Bullpups’ running game and fell at Hanford 51-28. Senior Nathan Perez finished his season with 11 TDs and 785 yards on the ground.

More from around the section …

Two undefeated No. 1 seeds in the Central Section fell in the quarterfinals. No. 1 Liberty-Madera lost to No. 8 Exeter 14-13 in D4 ending their 10-0 season and in D6 No. 8 Pioneer Valley beat No. 1 Bishop 9-7, as the Knights finish 9-1.

Sunnyside, whom many believe was underseeded at No. 11 in D3, beat No. 3 Tehachapi 33-21 behind record-setting sophomore QB Tanner Wilson. Wilson passed for 310 yards and four TD, three to fellow soph CJ Jones. The Wildcats face No. 15 Independence who upset No. 2 Porterville and No. 7 Mission Oak in its two playoff wins.

Based in Fresno, Paul Meadors is the host of the Central Valley Sports Report on 1430ESPN on Saturday mornings from 10-12 and also serves as the color anyasist for high school games in the Central Section.

Twitter: @paulmeadors

Email: paulmeadors@gmail.com