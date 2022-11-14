WILLISTON – Long-time Williston resident Robert Joseph Ravenscroft Sr. (Bob) passed peacefully at home November 11, 2022 while under the loving care of family, and Hospice. Born October 24, 1944, in Lonaconing, Maryland, to parents Wilson James & Annabella McKinley Ravenscroft, Robert was a middle child, blessed with many siblings. Growing up he was known affectionately as Bobby. He graduated from Valley High School in 1962. Robert would go on to join the U.S. Army and was stationed down South at Fort Gordon where he met the love of his life, Julia (“Julie”) Baker, who was attending Augusta College. They wed in 1964 and quickly started a family. Upon completion of his military duties, Robert became employed with the Augusta manufacturing plant, Proctor & Gamble where he remained until retirement.

