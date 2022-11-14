Read full article on original website
thepeoplesentinel.com
Robert Joseph Ravenscroft Sr.
WILLISTON – Long-time Williston resident Robert Joseph Ravenscroft Sr. (Bob) passed peacefully at home November 11, 2022 while under the loving care of family, and Hospice. Born October 24, 1944, in Lonaconing, Maryland, to parents Wilson James & Annabella McKinley Ravenscroft, Robert was a middle child, blessed with many siblings. Growing up he was known affectionately as Bobby. He graduated from Valley High School in 1962. Robert would go on to join the U.S. Army and was stationed down South at Fort Gordon where he met the love of his life, Julia (“Julie”) Baker, who was attending Augusta College. They wed in 1964 and quickly started a family. Upon completion of his military duties, Robert became employed with the Augusta manufacturing plant, Proctor & Gamble where he remained until retirement.
thepeoplesentinel.com
LTTE: Consolidation effects communities
It is unfortunate that the citizens of Barnwell District 45 have not had an opportunity to have a voice regarding countywide consolidation. Our legislators held a joint town hall meeting for Blackville and Williston that was advertised for a K-8 school that ended up being a discussion for consolidation, but they have bypassed Barnwell.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Georgia South Carolina Border Bowl X Player Spotlight: Tyler Smith, RB Barnwell
Tyler Smith is the state’s leader in several offensive categories and the workhorse back for the Barnwell Warhorses. Tyler was selected to play in the S.C. North-South All-Star game. “Tyler is a team leader with a tremendous amount of talent and work ethic. He is a tough durable back who I think is the best in the state. His yards after contact is second to none,” said Barnwell Head Coach Dwayne Garrick.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Waylon Lynn turns 1
Waylon Lynn celebrated his first birthday on November 7, 2022. Waylon is the son of Rob and Marissa Lynn of Springfield.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale JROTC Honors Veterans
The morning of November 14 was filled with gratitude at Allendale-Fairfax High School as students, staff, and community members celebrated the sacrifices of those who have served at the Veterans Day Ceremony led by the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. (JROTC). “When they do a ceremony like this here,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Students Honor Service at WEHS
Williston-Elko High School (WEHS) and Williston-Elko Middle School (WEMS) staff and students joined together to honor the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty service members. WEHS Student Government President Kaitlyn Simmons led the Pledge of Allegiance before math teacher, tennis coach, and Army veteran Bernard Walters provided the invocation. The ceremony...
thepeoplesentinel.com
WEHS hold College App Day for seniors
On September 28, 2022, the AmeriCorp volunteers helped seniors at Williston-Elko High School on College App Day to fill out applications to their preferred colleges. Mrs. Cathy Smith and Mrs. Alison Brady ensured that each senior had a time slot to fill out and get help on their college applications as there were quite a few seniors who had multiple applications to complete. It was on this day that a majority of colleges waived the application fees so as to help and encourage more seniors to complete multiple applications to their preferred colleges.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale students showcased at school board meeting
The voice of Alicia Keys opens every community meeting at Allendale County School District to remind students, educators, and parents that “this district is on fire;” a message of empowerment to remind all that Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore and the school board are determined to ‘Ignite The Vision’ at ACSD.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell School District 45 students participate in Summer Leadership Forums
During the summer, students from Barnwell Primary School and Barnwell Elementary School participated in leadership opportunities through Envision. According to their mission, Envision by WorldStrides programs are designed to empower, engage, and equip next generation leaders to realize the power of their potential with amazing hands-on career exploration, state-of-the-art simulations, and experiences previous participants call “amazing” and parents call “transformational.”
thepeoplesentinel.com
Warhorses swat Yellow Jackets to advance to 3rd round of playoffs
On Saturday, November 12, the Barnwell Warhorses hosted the Yellow Jackets from Andrews High School in the second round of the SC AA playoffs. Despite the new 1 p.m. kickoff and playing on a Saturday, the results remained the same for the Warhorses, winning 36-22 to improve to 12-0 on the season. More importantly, Barnwell advances to the third round of the playoffs.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Math Family Fun Night makes learning fun
Williston-Elko Middle School’s Math Department held its Math Family Fun Night on October 12. Families got an opportunity to engage in math games, cornhole, and Multiplication Bingo. Sixth grade math teacher Mrs. Phillips said that the purpose for Math Game Fun Night was to bring families together through math...
thepeoplesentinel.com
School board race heads to runoff on Nov. 22
A seat that no one wanted is now headed to a runoff next week. No one filed to be a candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot for the District 2 seat on the Barnwell County Consolidated School District board. That meant voters in that district had to write in a candidate of their choosing. Eighteen write-in votes were cast.
thepeoplesentinel.com
BCCSD board discusses policies, pickleball
The Barnwell County Consolidated School Board (BCCSD) held one of their last meetings with its current board members before the upcoming general election.
thepeoplesentinel.com
How did Barnwell County vote?
Barnwell County elected mostly incumbents in the 2022 General Election held Nov. 8. Of the county’s 14,584 registered voters, 6,427 showed up either on election day, during early voting or by absentee ballot. That equals a voter turnout of 44.07 percent, according to official results.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell’s Mattie Ray named to All-State volleyball team
The Barnwell Warhorse volleyball team’s 2022 season had highs and lows as can be expected. Some of the highs included making the playoffs and winning seven straight matches over one stretch. One of the best highs for the Horses this season was the outstanding play of senior Mattie Ray.
