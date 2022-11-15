Read full article on original website
NC State volleyball sweeps Notre Dame on senior day
NC State volleyball went out in style on senior day, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (14-13, 8-8 ACC) honored three seniors in a postgame ceremony: senior defensive specialist Hannah Wander, graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez and graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic.
Injury-stricken NC State football falls 25-10 at Louisville
No. 24 NC State football lost its second game in a row, falling to the Louisville Cardinals 25-10 as it visited its ACC opponents on Saturday, Nov. 19. Throughout the game, the Pack struggled on offense, while Louisville used some big, momentum-shifting plays to gain the edge and ride a lead until it was too late for the red-and-white to pull off a comeback.
NC State Icepack implodes in final period, drops critical battle against Bearcats
The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the NC State Icepack 6-3 at Invisalign Arena Friday, Nov. 18. After slow starts to the season, both the Icepack and Bearcats were hungry for a win. Meanwhile, the Bearcats snapped on an eight-game losing streak by knocking off Rowan in their last outing. NC State...
