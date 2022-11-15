No. 24 NC State football lost its second game in a row, falling to the Louisville Cardinals 25-10 as it visited its ACC opponents on Saturday, Nov. 19. Throughout the game, the Pack struggled on offense, while Louisville used some big, momentum-shifting plays to gain the edge and ride a lead until it was too late for the red-and-white to pull off a comeback.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO