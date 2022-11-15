ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NC State volleyball sweeps Notre Dame on senior day

NC State volleyball went out in style on senior day, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (14-13, 8-8 ACC) honored three seniors in a postgame ceremony: senior defensive specialist Hannah Wander, graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez and graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic.
Injury-stricken NC State football falls 25-10 at Louisville

No. 24 NC State football lost its second game in a row, falling to the Louisville Cardinals 25-10 as it visited its ACC opponents on Saturday, Nov. 19. Throughout the game, the Pack struggled on offense, while Louisville used some big, momentum-shifting plays to gain the edge and ride a lead until it was too late for the red-and-white to pull off a comeback.
