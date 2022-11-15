ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

New weight class has helped Michael North produce for Maryland wrestling

Michael North grapples with an opponent during Maryland wrestling's 37-0 win over Duke on Nov. 5, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) When Michael North arrived on the campus for his freshman year in 2019, he immediately became Maryland wrestling’s go-to in the 149-pound weight class. In his first season wearing...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland football vs. Ohio State: How to watch and what to watch for

Taulia Tagovailoa dodges a sack during Maryland football's 17-66 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 9, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Opponent: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD. Kickoff: November 19, 2022 at 3:36 p.m. EST. Line: Ohio State -27 per Odds...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bibi Donraadt, Riley Donnelly head to Final Four in last dance with Maryland field hockey

Riley Donnelly evades a defender during Maryland field hockey's 3-2 win over Syracuse on Nov. 13, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland and Liberty were tied at one goal apiece through four quarters and an overtime period in the opening round of the NCAA field hockey tournament. The Terps earned a penalty stroke early in the second overtime, a chance to finally end the game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland volleyball stuns No. 5 Ohio State, 3-1

Milan Gomillion and her teammates celebrate during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Following an attack error by Ohio State’s Emily Londot, the No. 5 Buckeyes looked to chip away at a bevy of match points stacked against them in the fourth set of their Big Ten bout against a resilient Maryland squad.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maryland men’s basketball wants more of Hakim Hart’s efficient offense

Hakim Hart dribbles during Maryland men's basketball 71-51 win over Western Carolina on Nov. 10, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) Hakim Hart pressured a driving Jacob Falko before sprinting forward after the opposing guard lost the ball. The senior for Maryland men’s basketball received a pass from Don Carey and dropped...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

