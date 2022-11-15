Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dbknews.com
New weight class has helped Michael North produce for Maryland wrestling
Michael North grapples with an opponent during Maryland wrestling's 37-0 win over Duke on Nov. 5, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) When Michael North arrived on the campus for his freshman year in 2019, he immediately became Maryland wrestling’s go-to in the 149-pound weight class. In his first season wearing...
dbknews.com
Maryland football vs. Ohio State: How to watch and what to watch for
Taulia Tagovailoa dodges a sack during Maryland football's 17-66 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 9, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Opponent: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD. Kickoff: November 19, 2022 at 3:36 p.m. EST. Line: Ohio State -27 per Odds...
dbknews.com
Maryland wrestling upsets No. 17 Pittsburgh, 18-16, for first ranked win since 2013
Braxton Brown tangles with an opponent during Maryland wrestling's 29-10 win over American on Nov. 5, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) No. 28 Jaron Smith entered the mat with the weight of his Maryland teammates on his shoulders in a winner-take-all heavyweight bout. Up against Jake Slinger, Smith was in complete...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball hopes to improve home record against No. 5 Ohio State
Fans cheer during Maryland volleyball’s 3-1 loss to Penn State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) When asked about Maryland volleyball’s first Big Ten home win of the season on Nov. 6, a relieved coach Adam Hughes couldn’t help but smile. “It’s a little late, but...
dbknews.com
Bibi Donraadt, Riley Donnelly head to Final Four in last dance with Maryland field hockey
Riley Donnelly evades a defender during Maryland field hockey's 3-2 win over Syracuse on Nov. 13, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland and Liberty were tied at one goal apiece through four quarters and an overtime period in the opening round of the NCAA field hockey tournament. The Terps earned a penalty stroke early in the second overtime, a chance to finally end the game.
dbknews.com
Recruiting roundup: Four-star edge rusher with Maryland ties decommits from North Carolina
Coach Mike Locksley during Maryland football's 30-0 loss to Penn State Nov. 12, 2022 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback). Four-star 2023 edge rusher Rico Walker announced his decommitment from North Carolina Friday. The 6-foot-3 defender visited College Park in June and had the team in his most recent top five. Following the...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball stuns No. 5 Ohio State, 3-1
Milan Gomillion and her teammates celebrate during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Following an attack error by Ohio State’s Emily Londot, the No. 5 Buckeyes looked to chip away at a bevy of match points stacked against them in the fourth set of their Big Ten bout against a resilient Maryland squad.
dbknews.com
Blistering start pushes Maryland men’s basketball to win over Saint Louis, 95-67
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Donta Scott stepped into a three-pointer that swished through the net, a familiar sound for Maryland men’s basketball in the opening half of its matchup against Saint Louis. The Terps weren’t done despite the first half clock finding down. Don Carey splashed his fourth three...
dbknews.com
Maryland football hopes players returning from injury can shore up shaky offensive line
Taulia Tagovailoa takes a sack during Maryland football's 30-0 loss to Penn State on Nov. 12, 2022 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback). When coach Mike Locksley rewatched Maryland football’s 30-0 loss to Penn State, the way his team was “out-toughed” jumped off the screen. The Terps’ offensive line struggled...
dbknews.com
Maryland men’s basketball wants more of Hakim Hart’s efficient offense
Hakim Hart dribbles during Maryland men's basketball 71-51 win over Western Carolina on Nov. 10, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) Hakim Hart pressured a driving Jacob Falko before sprinting forward after the opposing guard lost the ball. The senior for Maryland men’s basketball received a pass from Don Carey and dropped...
dbknews.com
Maryland field hockey falls to Northwestern in NCAA tournament semifinal, 2-1
STORRS, Conn. — Maryland’s attack pushed at the goal cage for a final time with only moments left in their battle with Northwestern. Down 2-1, it was their last chance to even the score. A whistle blew with 1.6 seconds left. The Terps had earned a penalty corner,...
dbknews.com
Luca Costabile nearly didn’t join Maryland men’s soccer. He’s now one of its key cogs.
Luca Costabile during Maryland men’s soccer’s 1-0 win over Northwestern on Nov. 4, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Maryland men’s soccer’s Luca Costabile didn’t know anything about college soccer in June. He played for an academy in his home country of Denmark and spent a year...
dbknews.com
Maryland men’s soccer coasts to NCAA tournament first round win over Fairleigh Dickinson, 5-2
Albi Ndrenika celebrates after scoring his first collegiate goal in Maryland men’s soccer’s 5-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 17, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Malcolm Johnston leapt to meet a lofted cross at the back post but placed the ball back across the face of the net for a teammate instead of directing his header at goal.
dbknews.com
College Park City Council approves redistricting plan after months of fiery debate
The College Park City Council unanimously approved a new city council member district map Tuesday, splitting University of Maryland students into multiple districts and includes a disproportionate number of voters in District 1. The vote ends months of fierce public hearings over multiple iterations of maps. The approved map, called...
