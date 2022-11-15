Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk poll: Twitter users vote to reinstate Trump’s account
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The public has spoken. They have voted to reinstate former President Donald Trump on Twitter, according to a poll posted by Elon Musk. Approximately 51.8% voted “yes” to let Trump back on the app and 48.2% voted “no.” The poll garnered 15,085,458 votes. Minutes after the polls closed, Musk tweeted Trump […]
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
