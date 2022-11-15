ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Us Weekly

Every Glimpse Khloe Kardashian Has Shared of the Baby Boy She Shares With Tristan Thompson: Baby Album

Family of three! Khloé Kardashian has given fans several glimpses of her baby boy while speaking about life as a mother of two following her son’s birth. Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American cofounder and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate in July 2022. One month later, news broke that they had welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled on a September 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where she opened up about expanding her family following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West

Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
brides.com

Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Remember Much of Her Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love that just one wedding wouldn't do. Neither would two celebrations, for that matter. In the end, the duo tied the knot three different times, but not all of these occasions were as memorable as others. For their first wedding celebration, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer held what they're calling a “practice ceremony” in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April—and Kardashian says she can’t recall much of what happened that night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
In Touch Weekly

What Happened Between Caryn, Zach and Tori on ‘Little People, Big World’? Inside Their Feud, Estrangement

Sale gone wrong. Fans are witnessing the drama unfold on Little People, Big World after patriarch Matt Roloff decided to put the $4 million family farm up for sale. Although the feud was initially between Matt and son Zach Roloff, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, are now intertwined in the drama. So, what happened between the estranged family members? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the feud.
OREGON STATE
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!

The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...

