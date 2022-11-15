Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love that just one wedding wouldn't do. Neither would two celebrations, for that matter. In the end, the duo tied the knot three different times, but not all of these occasions were as memorable as others. For their first wedding celebration, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer held what they're calling a “practice ceremony” in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April—and Kardashian says she can’t recall much of what happened that night.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 DAYS AGO