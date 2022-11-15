Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
'You're Acting Suspicious': Fans Outraged As Khloé Kardashian Keeps Her Baby Boy's Face Hidden In New Photos
Khloé Kardashian caught a lot of heat when she posted a new photo of her daughter, True, holding her son, who she welcomed over the summer via surrogate, as she didn't post his face or reveal his name. On Sunday, October 30, the reality star, 38, posted a photo...
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'
Travis Barker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's dog Blue. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a tribute to the French Bulldog on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and video featuring the pup. The first photo is a solo shot of...
Every Glimpse Khloe Kardashian Has Shared of the Baby Boy She Shares With Tristan Thompson: Baby Album
Family of three! Khloé Kardashian has given fans several glimpses of her baby boy while speaking about life as a mother of two following her son’s birth. Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American cofounder and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate in July 2022. One month later, news broke that they had welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled on a September 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where she opened up about expanding her family following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.
Pete Davidson Allegedly Had 'His Hands All Over' Emily Ratajkowski During Brooklyn Date: Report
Did Howard Stern manifest this? Two months after the famed disc jockey suggested ladies' man Pete Davidson should work his charm on the newly single Emily Ratajkowski, the two were allegedly spotted on a date!. Over the weekend, a tipster told gossip outlet DeuxMoi that they witnessed the pair packing...
Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West
Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
brides.com
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Remember Much of Her Las Vegas Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love that just one wedding wouldn't do. Neither would two celebrations, for that matter. In the end, the duo tied the knot three different times, but not all of these occasions were as memorable as others. For their first wedding celebration, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer held what they're calling a “practice ceremony” in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April—and Kardashian says she can’t recall much of what happened that night.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
TODAY.com
Jane Fonda on being aware of the time she has left: 'I'm not afraid of going'
She’s a two-time Academy Award-winning film star, an outspoken activist, a veteran fitness guru and an all-around icon — and at 84, Jane Fonda believes her days of accepting accolades and championing causes will be coming to an end “sooner rather than later.”. During a recent interview...
Abby De La Rosa Debuts Nick Cannon’s 11 Child, Daughter Zeppelin
Abby De La Rosa is giving the public a look at her third child with Nick Cannon, his 11th overall. Abby took to Instagram on Sunday to debut her and Nick Cannon’s daughter Zeppelin whom she gave birth to on Friday, Daily Mail reports. “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,”...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Enjoys Epic Butterfly Birthday Bash! Photos Inside the Pink Party
Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, celebrated her 6th birthday with an epic pink butterfly party, and most of the reality TV family attended the kiddo’s special day. Auntie Khloé Kardashian was one of the first to share photos and videos from the event via her Instagram Stories.
What Happened Between Caryn, Zach and Tori on ‘Little People, Big World’? Inside Their Feud, Estrangement
Sale gone wrong. Fans are witnessing the drama unfold on Little People, Big World after patriarch Matt Roloff decided to put the $4 million family farm up for sale. Although the feud was initially between Matt and son Zach Roloff, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, are now intertwined in the drama. So, what happened between the estranged family members? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the feud.
TODAY.com
Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ‘Modern Family’ and his husband welcome second child with a classic Irish name
“Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child together, a boy named Sullivan. Ferguson and Mikita, a producer, are also parents of 2-year-old son, Beckett. Both of their children were born via surrogate. Sullivan is a unisex name of Irish origin...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
