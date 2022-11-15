Michael Lawrence “Mike” Cribby, 64, of Melrose, passed from this life unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Mike resided in Putnam County since 1985. He received his AS Degree in Business from Husson College in Bangor, Maine. Mike owned and operated Prestige Aluminum Railings in Starke for many years. He was heavily involved in politics and served as the State Committeeman from Putnam County for the Republican Party from 2014-2000. He served as vice-president of the Republican Executive Committee from 2000 to the present and was also the Putnam County delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Mike was an avid reader and especially enjoyed History.

MELROSE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO