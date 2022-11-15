Ron Rivera likes what he sees in his defense. “I think what’s been interesting is really not just what Jack [Del Rio] and the defensive staff have come up, but the way they’ve been using the different personnel groupings. And then with the injury to Cole [Holcomb]. Some of the creative ideas they’ve come up with and how they’ve used the different players. I mean, one of the things that we’ve talked about a lot has been positional flex. And when you have guys that can play, whether it’s safety and then come down the box and play the buffalo or a corner that come and play the nickel, a defensive end that can play like a standup Will linebacker and a three four. They’ve gotten creative with their guys and that’s been very impressive.”

2 DAYS AGO