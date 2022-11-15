Read full article on original website
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
The Washington Commanders’ Monday night clash against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles had the makings of a blowout. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, Darrick Forrest, Joey Slye and countless other contributors didn’t allow Nick Sirianni’s side to pile on after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
Commanders DE Chase Young May Not Play vs. Texans; What's Holding Him Up?
Chase Young has been rumored to return to the Washington Commanders for weeks. But he might have to wait one more week before making his return.
Bijani: Was the hatchet ever really buried between Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera?
Taking pleasure in beating someone who once thought you weren’t good enough, and having the opportunity to do it again, has to be something Rivera has on his mind every time he lines up across from Smith.
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team. The Rams...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'
The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark. Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.
Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers
The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in the eyes of most outsiders and pundits. But, to one ex-NFL running back, the blame...
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
Cowboys News: Lawrence injured? Vikings' star WR limited, Anthony Brown status
Wednesday’s practice report contained a surprise for Cowboys fans, and not the good kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sat out the day’s work with a foot injury. But there was also encouraging news: Anthony Brown is still in concussion protocol but trending upward, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited with a promise from Mike McCarthy that he’ll play if he’s ready to go. Minnesota got a shock of their own as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited with a toe injury just a few days after making what could end up being the catch of the season against Buffalo.
Strong irony surrounding Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Washington stood 1-4 and winning 12-7 in Chicago, starting quarterback Carson Wentz broke a finger on his passing hand. Enter Taylor Heinicke who has led the Commanders to three wins in their last four games, evening their record at 5-5. Coach Ron Rivera has yet to make a public statement...
Ron Rivera feeling good about his Commanders defense
Ron Rivera likes what he sees in his defense. “I think what’s been interesting is really not just what Jack [Del Rio] and the defensive staff have come up, but the way they’ve been using the different personnel groupings. And then with the injury to Cole [Holcomb]. Some of the creative ideas they’ve come up with and how they’ve used the different players. I mean, one of the things that we’ve talked about a lot has been positional flex. And when you have guys that can play, whether it’s safety and then come down the box and play the buffalo or a corner that come and play the nickel, a defensive end that can play like a standup Will linebacker and a three four. They’ve gotten creative with their guys and that’s been very impressive.”
Panthers considering making big decision with coach Steve Wilks
The Carolina Panthers could make a big decision concerning interim head coach Steve Wilks. The Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams reported on Saturday that the Panthers are expected to give serious consideration to retaining Wilks as their head coach in the future. Wilks took over as the Panthers’ interim head...
NFL insider provides insight on likelihood of Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are coming off an unexpected win over the Philadelphia Eagles with fans focused on a possible future
