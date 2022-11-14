BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency, its latest nationalization in the energy industry since Russia’s invasion. The government cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that it keeps running. The Economy Ministry said that SEFE, which is involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries, is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.” Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it has taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. It said the takeover was needed for the country’s energy security and to ensure smooth decision-making in a company vital for gas flows.

