ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
maritime-executive.com
Brodosplit Shipyard Looks to Floating Offshore Wind for New Business
Brodosplit Shipyard is hoping that floating offshore wind could create a new line of business, offsetting the financial difficulties it has encountered because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. In April, the EU imposed sanctions on Russian bank VTB, one of Brodosplit's construction finance lenders for two ship projects at...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Voices: Just Stop Oil have just landed a major victory
It is nice to start a column with a bit of good climate news. Just over halfway through Just Stop Oil’s month of peaceful disruptive climate actions in October, came the positive announcement that another of the UK’s top banks was to ban loans for new oil and gas field projects.This is the one simple demand of Just Stop Oil – that the UK government bans all new fossil fuel projects. It is the essential first step to wean ourselves off all existing fossil fuels in time to avoid utter climate destruction.On 20 October, Lloyds Banking Group announced an end...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend.
ABC News
US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals
OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no...
Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency, its latest nationalization in the energy industry since Russia’s invasion. The government cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that it keeps running. The Economy Ministry said that SEFE, which is involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries, is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.” Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it has taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. It said the takeover was needed for the country’s energy security and to ensure smooth decision-making in a company vital for gas flows.
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
PC Magazine
Russian Code Found in US Army, CDC Apps
A Russian company offering data processing services for apps has deceived many international companies by presenting itself as a US entity. The company is called Pushwoosh Inc., and its Russian origins were uncovered by Reuters. A quick check of Pushwoosh's social media channels reveal a company claiming to be located...
maritime-executive.com
Order Placed for Pioneering Methanol-Fueled Cable Installation Vessel
The shipping industry is continuing the rapid adoption of methanol which is quickly emerging as the alternative fuel of choice for new vessel construction. The latest example comes from a Norwegian offshore and subsea installation contractor for energy and telecommunication industries, Cecon Contracting, which reports it has signed a construction contract for “a ground-breaking state-of-the-art cable installation vessel.”
maritime-executive.com
Project Plans LNG-Fueled Bulker That Produces Hydrogen for Power
Efforts are beginning to experience with different forms of hydrogen as a power source for vessels including early tests aboard cruise ships and offshore supply vessels and joining the process will be a newcastlemax bulk carrier that can produce hydrogen aboard extracting it from LNG. The project is based on a technology already under development and which has gained initial approval from the Italian class society RINA.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
The Future of US Coal-Generated Power Plants
The U.S. Energy Information Association, which is a part of the Department of Energy and provides data and forecasts on current and future energy forecasts, released a report last week showing that 200,568 megawatts or 23% of the coal-fired electric generation capacity that is currently in operation in the United States, are set to go offline by the end of 2029. The planned plant retirements are in 24 states, with the most capacity being retired in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.
u.today
U.S. Banking Giants Start Digital Dollar Pilot
Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other financial institutions are kicking off a new digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Reuters reports. Called the regulated liability network, the project will be conducted with the help of simulated data. The purpose of the pilot, which will last for...
