University of Arkansas
Gender Studies Program's Second Annual Bridge Fellows Program: Deadline Extended
The Gender Studies Program at the U of A is pleased to announce its second annual Bridge Fellows program. The Bridge Fellows Program is designed to support graduate research on gender issues in any department or college for the spring semester. The support for Bridge Fellows is $1,000 per recipient, and that support can be used to cover travel, transcription costs, registration fees for conferences or webinars, archival access, acquisition of images, proofreading services and other covered and justifiable research expenses. The support may not be used for salary.
University of Arkansas
Second Annual Symposium on Friday
The Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center will host its Second Annual Symposium on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center with presentations starting at 8:15 a.m. and a poster session at 2 p.m. Anyone conducting work involving bioenergetics or metabolism is welcome and encouraged to attend! Registration is...
University of Arkansas
Beta Alpha Psi: An Organization That Counts
When the local Alpha Iota chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honors organization for financial information students and professionals, is not exploring aspects of their profession, they are doing good for the community. In fact, part of BAP's mission is to foster lifelong ethical, social and public responsibilities. In...
University of Arkansas
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Host Blu and White Thanksgiving
The Phi Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the Kappa Upsilon chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite you to join us at our Blu and White Thanksgiving from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Unity House, 1002 W. Maple St., Fayetteville. As organizations that stand...
University of Arkansas
English to Step Down as Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation
John English will step down from his role as vice chancellor for research and innovation to return to the College of Engineering faculty on Dec. 31. Margaret Sova McCabe will take on the interim role while a national search for the university’s next vice chancellor for research and innovation commences.
University of Arkansas
Students with Refugees' Advocacy Awareness Day, December 1
Students with Refugees invites students to attend Advocacy Awareness Day at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Arkansas Union International Connections Lounge. Open to all University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, students, Advocacy Awareness Day will give students the chance to better understand advocacy efforts. While this event will focus on refugee advocacy, students will receive skills that are applicable to all advocacy efforts, including interpersonal, political, and social media-based advocacy.
University of Arkansas
Celebrate Navratri Season, Dandiya Night, Nov. 18
The Indian Cultural Association invites students to attend Dandiya Night, the celebration of the Indian Navratri Season, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Bulding Gym 1. Dandiya Night is a religious and cultural dance. Students will be taught how to Dandiya and another traditional dance called Garba. Students can RSVP on Hogsync.
University of Arkansas
DNP Projects: Contributing Knowledge to the Field
Nursing is a profession that undergoes constant change. Advances in medical care, the development of improved patient care practices, the application of new technologies and the evolution of nursing education itself all contribute to a dynamic profession that not only responds to change but leads it. This continuing evolution is...
University of Arkansas
Engineering Fellow Honored for Work Improving Environmental Outcomes for Rice Production
Postdoctoral fellow Beatriz Moreno-García was recognized Nov. 15 as the Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture's 2022 Trusted Adviser of the Year for her outstanding leadership in supporting farmers' journeys of continuous improvement. Providing valuable counsel to Arkansas farmers, Moreno-García champions sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental...
University of Arkansas
This Spring, Mentor a Child for Course Credit
U of A students can earn course credit by being a Lunch Buddy mentor to a local elementary school student! Lunch Buddy mentors visit the school twice a week and sit with their mentees at the school lunch table. In this way, mentors help these children get along better with their peers. Lunch Buddy mentors receive three credit hours for being a consistent mentor and completing an end-of-term paper.
University of Arkansas
Religious Conversation Series: Kwanzaa
The Office of Accommodation and Accessibility Services within the department of Equal Opportunity, Compliance, and Title IX partners with the Tyson Center for Faith-Friendly Workplaces to host the Religious Conversation Series. The Religious Conversation Series aims to provide a safe space for our campus community to hear about different faiths and beliefs and how they can impact the workplace and academic environement. The series is held quarterly with different topics addressed at each session.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Program Places Second at Bluejay Invitational
The University of Arkansas Undergraduate Mock Trial Team, Team Flamingo, placed second at the Bluejay Invitational at Creighton University on Nov. 5-6. Twenty-one mock trial teams from across the country traveled to compete in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Flamingos had an overall record of going 7-1 that weekend. Cameron Willis also...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas A-Plus Adds Two Little Rock Schools to After-School Arts Program
The U of A outreach program, Arkansas A+, provides after-school arts opportunities for students in underserved schools in the Little Rock School District. Now in its second year, pARTners After School Program has expanded to serve students at Watson and Chicot elementary schools. The grant-funded project is a partnership between Arkansas A+ and Little Rock Community Schools. The goal of the program is to increase access to after-school care for families while providing arts enrichment opportunities for students. In the spring, pARTners will serve two additional community schools for a total of four participating schools.
University of Arkansas
John Clark Retiring After 40 Years, 8 Months Service to University
John Clark, a 40-year employee of the U of A, will serve his last day at work on Nov. 30. Clark's loyalty, hard work and attention to detail have not gone unnoticed throughout the campus community. He makes a difference daily by providing knowledgeable and accurate mailing needs to faculty, staff and students. He has helped implement many changes in the Campus Post Office over the past 40-plus years!
University of Arkansas
U of A Opera Theatre Presents 'Gianni Schicchi' by Giacomo Puccini
The Department of Music's Opera Theatre presents Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" in a four-appearance run from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20. The opera opens on Friday evening in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. This beloved comedic opera is performed in the original Italian with English supertitles. Audiences of all ages...
