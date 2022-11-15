Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
This Spring, Mentor a Child for Course Credit
U of A students can earn course credit by being a Lunch Buddy mentor to a local elementary school student! Lunch Buddy mentors visit the school twice a week and sit with their mentees at the school lunch table. In this way, mentors help these children get along better with their peers. Lunch Buddy mentors receive three credit hours for being a consistent mentor and completing an end-of-term paper.
University of Arkansas
Celebrate Navratri Season, Dandiya Night, Nov. 18
The Indian Cultural Association invites students to attend Dandiya Night, the celebration of the Indian Navratri Season, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Bulding Gym 1. Dandiya Night is a religious and cultural dance. Students will be taught how to Dandiya and another traditional dance called Garba. Students can RSVP on Hogsync.
University of Arkansas
Students with Refugees' Advocacy Awareness Day, December 1
Students with Refugees invites students to attend Advocacy Awareness Day at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Arkansas Union International Connections Lounge. Open to all University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, students, Advocacy Awareness Day will give students the chance to better understand advocacy efforts. While this event will focus on refugee advocacy, students will receive skills that are applicable to all advocacy efforts, including interpersonal, political, and social media-based advocacy.
University of Arkansas
Office for Education Policy Awards Schools Offering Outstanding Educational Performance
The U of A Office for Education Policy announced its 2022 Outstanding Educational Performance awards this week. Since 2017, the Office for Education Policy awards have gone to Arkansas schools where students demonstrate the highest levels of student academic growth. "Our awards highlight student academic growth because we know that...
University of Arkansas
Beta Alpha Psi: An Organization That Counts
When the local Alpha Iota chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honors organization for financial information students and professionals, is not exploring aspects of their profession, they are doing good for the community. In fact, part of BAP's mission is to foster lifelong ethical, social and public responsibilities. In...
University of Arkansas
Religious Conversation Series: Kwanzaa
The Office of Accommodation and Accessibility Services within the department of Equal Opportunity, Compliance, and Title IX partners with the Tyson Center for Faith-Friendly Workplaces to host the Religious Conversation Series. The Religious Conversation Series aims to provide a safe space for our campus community to hear about different faiths and beliefs and how they can impact the workplace and academic environement. The series is held quarterly with different topics addressed at each session.
University of Arkansas
Gender Studies Program's Second Annual Bridge Fellows Program: Deadline Extended
The Gender Studies Program at the U of A is pleased to announce its second annual Bridge Fellows program. The Bridge Fellows Program is designed to support graduate research on gender issues in any department or college for the spring semester. The support for Bridge Fellows is $1,000 per recipient, and that support can be used to cover travel, transcription costs, registration fees for conferences or webinars, archival access, acquisition of images, proofreading services and other covered and justifiable research expenses. The support may not be used for salary.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Program Places Second at Bluejay Invitational
The University of Arkansas Undergraduate Mock Trial Team, Team Flamingo, placed second at the Bluejay Invitational at Creighton University on Nov. 5-6. Twenty-one mock trial teams from across the country traveled to compete in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Flamingos had an overall record of going 7-1 that weekend. Cameron Willis also...
University of Arkansas
Onigiri Picnic Nov. 29 on Front Lawn of Old Main
The Japanese Student Association invites students to attend our onigiri picnic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of Old Main. Like in the United States, picnics in Japan are not uncommon. Though they typically happen during a period called "Hanami" (the celebration of the coming of spring), picnics are a time for friends and family to gather under the trees and experience the beauty of nature.
University of Arkansas
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Host Blu and White Thanksgiving
The Phi Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the Kappa Upsilon chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite you to join us at our Blu and White Thanksgiving from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Unity House, 1002 W. Maple St., Fayetteville. As organizations that stand...
University of Arkansas
John Clark Retiring After 40 Years, 8 Months Service to University
John Clark, a 40-year employee of the U of A, will serve his last day at work on Nov. 30. Clark's loyalty, hard work and attention to detail have not gone unnoticed throughout the campus community. He makes a difference daily by providing knowledgeable and accurate mailing needs to faculty, staff and students. He has helped implement many changes in the Campus Post Office over the past 40-plus years!
University of Arkansas
Robinson Named Chancellor by U of A System Board of Trustees
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas on Wednesday approved the selection of Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., as the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Following its regular executive session, the board voted unanimously to appoint Robinson, who has served as interim...
University of Arkansas
Second Annual Symposium on Friday
The Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center will host its Second Annual Symposium on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center with presentations starting at 8:15 a.m. and a poster session at 2 p.m. Anyone conducting work involving bioenergetics or metabolism is welcome and encouraged to attend! Registration is...
University of Arkansas
Food Science Ph.D. Student Wason Selected for Food Marketing Institute Foundation Scholarship
Surabhi Wason, a U of A doctoral student, has been selected by the Food Marketing Institute Foundation to receive a $3,000 scholarship. Wason, who is working on a Ph.D. in food science, also received registration, travel and hotel expenses to attend the SQF Unites Conference in Orlando, Florida. Wason's research...
University of Arkansas
DNP Projects: Contributing Knowledge to the Field
Nursing is a profession that undergoes constant change. Advances in medical care, the development of improved patient care practices, the application of new technologies and the evolution of nursing education itself all contribute to a dynamic profession that not only responds to change but leads it. This continuing evolution is...
University of Arkansas
U of A Earns National Recognition for Graduate Entrepreneurship Program
The U of A has been recognized by The Princeton Review as having one of the top graduate entrepreneurship programs in the country, making it one only four Southeastern Conference universities to earn such distinction. The U of A's Sam M. Walton College of Business ranked No. 35 among the...
University of Arkansas
U of A's Student-Run Hill Records Releases EP Featuring Arkansan Artists
The U of A student-run record label, Hill Records, is set to release Something Along the Lines Of, its second compilation EP today, Friday, Nov. 18. This latest EP features music from Arkansan artists in genres ranging from hip-hop to folk. Building off its 2021 release From the High Ground,...
University of Arkansas
English to Step Down as Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation
John English will step down from his role as vice chancellor for research and innovation to return to the College of Engineering faculty on Dec. 31. Margaret Sova McCabe will take on the interim role while a national search for the university’s next vice chancellor for research and innovation commences.
University of Arkansas
U of A Bands to Hold Final Concert of Fall Season
U of A Bands will feature the Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony in the second concert of the Fall 2022 semester at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The Wind Symphony will be performing four pieces. Percy Grainger's "Spoon River," conducted by...
University of Arkansas
U of A Opera Theatre Presents 'Gianni Schicchi' by Giacomo Puccini
The Department of Music's Opera Theatre presents Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" in a four-appearance run from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20. The opera opens on Friday evening in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. This beloved comedic opera is performed in the original Italian with English supertitles. Audiences of all ages...
Comments / 0