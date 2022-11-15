The Gender Studies Program at the U of A is pleased to announce its second annual Bridge Fellows program. The Bridge Fellows Program is designed to support graduate research on gender issues in any department or college for the spring semester. The support for Bridge Fellows is $1,000 per recipient, and that support can be used to cover travel, transcription costs, registration fees for conferences or webinars, archival access, acquisition of images, proofreading services and other covered and justifiable research expenses. The support may not be used for salary.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO