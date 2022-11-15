The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Thanksgiving is coming — you know, that time of year when gadzillions of turkeys lose their lives to be enjoyed by thankful family members. That time of year when we reflect on all our blessings. That time of year when we express our appreciation for all the things in life that we can enjoy. That time that we enjoy being with family and friends. Thankful people are happy people. Honestly, I don’t think most modern Americans are all that happy. The thankful happy ones seem to be far and few between.
Comments / 0