Darlene Simmons
Darlene Simmons entered the sunset of life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Murlene Norton and Robert (Irene) Kaymore Jr., she was born on Monday, May 7, 1962, in Greenville, Florida. She was a member of To God Be The Glory Holiness Church, Palatka. Darlene was formerly employed at Granger’s Café, Sonny’s Barbecue, St. Augustine Scallop House. She was the cook at God’s Little Creations. Her enjoyment and fulfillment in life was going to church, cooking, taking care of children, fishing, and using her skills to create arts & crafts.
Mike Cribby
Michael Lawrence “Mike” Cribby, 64, of Melrose, passed from this life unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Mike resided in Putnam County since 1985. He received his AS Degree in Business from Husson College in Bangor, Maine. Mike owned and operated Prestige Aluminum Railings in Starke for many years. He was heavily involved in politics and served as the State Committeeman from Putnam County for the Republican Party from 2014-2000. He served as vice-president of the Republican Executive Committee from 2000 to the present and was also the Putnam County delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Mike was an avid reader and especially enjoyed History.
Anise W. Prater
Anise Whitaker Prater, 97, of Tallahassee and formerly of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Putnam County Legal Notices 111922
NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS. The Board of County Commissioners of Putnam County, Florida (the “Board”) hereby provides notice, pursuant to Section 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem special assessments to be levied in the county and within the boundaries of all municipalities of Putnam County, including Crescent City, Interlachen, Palatka, Pomona Park, and Welaka, for the cost of providing (i) fire protection; (ii) emergency medical services pursuant to Section 125.271, Florida Statues; (iii) ferry services and maintenance; (iv) capital improvements including road resurfacing, neighborhood park improvements, beautification and maintenance of rights-of-way, subdivision wall construction and maintenance, subdivision entranceway construction and maintenance and street lighting; (v) road paving and maintenance; (vi) drainage improvements and storm water management systems; and (vii) water/wastewater systems, commencing for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2023 and continuing until discontinued by the County. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, as amended, at a public hearing to be held at 9:15 A.M., or as soon thereafter, on December 13, 2022, in the Commission Meeting Room located at the Putnam County Government Complex, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida. THIS RESOLUTION DOES NOT CREATE ANY NEW SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND DOES NOT INCREASE ANY CURRENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the County Administrator’s Office and Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Gibson Wright
Gibson Wright Sr. was born to Bennie Wright and Carrie Hankins Wright on October 10, 1940, in St. Augustine, Florida. His life was all about fixing cars and having junk. He enjoyed cooking and could do it better than most. He enjoyed family and friends and was a great husband, dad, and grandaddy.
Laura Burkes
Laura Ann Burkes, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her Palatka residence. Laura was native of Palatka and life-long resident of Putnam County. She was a Christian and attended Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed family camping, fishing, backyard bonfires, her dogs, and playing the piano. She...
Valdean Renea Williams
Valdean Renea Williams , 64, of Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of late Andrew Jackson and Girthia Ellis and was born on February 23, 1958. Valdean aka Val was was a 1974 graduate of Central Academy and a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church since a tender age.
Thumbs up, thumbs down
When the Palatka City Commission met Monday, the group voted 4-1 to reject RQ Music’s proposal to organize the 2023 Blue Crab Festival. Commissioners took umbrage with RQ Music official Jeannetta…
Upcoming meetings
A few public meetings, one of which will feature a swearing-in ceremony for several elected officials, are on tap for this week. Below is a list of their times and locations. Where: Boardroom of the Administration Building at SJR State’s Palatka campus, 5001 St. Johns Ave. Putnam County Board...
Welaka begins vision quest
WELAKA — A vision for a “downtown” Welaka is about to unfold. Over the next several months, the relatively small community of roughly 720 people is expected to decide how it wishes to evolve — what…
Florida's Lottery Winning Numbers
PICK 2 Midday: 2-1. FB: 8. Evening: 2-7. FB: 0. PICK 3 Midday: 1-5-8. FB: 8. Evening: 7-9-2. FB: 0. PICK 4 Midday: 1-4-6-0. FB: 8. Evening: 9-5-7-0. FB: 0. PICK 5 Midday: 6-9-6-7-9. FB: 8…
Public Forum: Reader laments that fishing fund not used as originally intended
I write to augment the Saturday Nov 12th article “Reaction to proposed eelgrass measures varied” reporting a less-than-hospitable reception of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission…
Prep girls weightlifting: Panthers have little trouble in defeating Raiders, 71-15
Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s girls weightlifting team soundly defeated visiting Crescent City, 71-15, Wednesday at the Billy Bennett Weight Room. The Panthers (2-0), who had 31 lifters, swept…
Election results certified; results unchanged
Daffy Duck, Lady Gaga, Aquaman and Michelle Obama. These are just some of the write-in candidates people chose for the District 4 Putnam County Board of Commissioners seat. The elections Canvassing Board met Friday afternoon to certify the 2022 General Election. The board reported few issues during voting days but, among them, could not accept more than 500 votes for one race and threw out 26 vote-by-mail ballots. As a whole, Putnam’s election turnout reached 52.62%, according to the county supervisor of elections office.
Reader: Act now to protect women’s rights
As opinion columnist Elwood Watson made crystal clear, “Most Americans detest extremism.” Since last week’s election when Republicans gained a supermajority in the Florida Legislature, that’s what we…
Theft from mail carrier causes school lockdowns
A Palatka elementary school and child care center went into an hourlong lockdown Thursday following reports of a nearby armed robbery. The lockdown for James A. Long Elementary School and Redlands…
Woman killed, 3 others injured in Hollister crash
An Interlachen woman died and three other people were injured Wednesday evening after their car overturned in a single-vehicle crash. The 50-year-old woman was driving and her passengers, ages 18, 14…
Alleged work crew escapee’s charge dropped on ‘technicality’
Official: Sheriff’s office rule calls for serving warrants near end of prison sentence. A man who allegedly fled from an Interlachen prison work crew in 2018 saw his escape charge dismissed Wednesday because authorities served him his warrant too late. Jail logs show 27-year-old Taylor…
