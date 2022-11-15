Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: David Robertson
Another offseason, another post by me advocating for the Yankees to reunite with David Robertson. Will I ever stop writing this post? Only if the Yankees finally bring him back. They refuse to do that, so the people must continue to hear my pleas and suggestion of a 30-year/$30 million per year contract, which only seems fair.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one
In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/18/22
To the surprise of very few people, Aaron Judge indeed won the AL MVP award last night. The big man completed a hell of a season by any metric you wanted to follow, and it earned him an overwhelming majority of the votes en route to his first MVP title officially, putting himself up there with Thurman Munson as the only Yankees to win the award and be former Rookie of the Year winners as well. Now we’re in another lull as there are a few weeks until the Winter Meetings and free agency potentially heats up, though this year has been a bit more active already than the last few offseasons.
WATCH: Former MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera punches player who celebrated home run
Asdrúbal Cabrera made highlight plays and earned two All-Star Game selections during his MLB career. Now, the 37-year-old is throwing
Pinstripe Alley
The hidden stakes of Aaron Judge’s free agency
Having swatted 216 home runs and driven in nearly 500 runs over the past six seasons — only three of which were even full-time efforts — it’s easy to forget that Aaron Judge is also very good at other aspects of baseball. Fielding, specifically. We know that Judge isn’t your traditional slow-footed, beefy slugger, even at 6’7”, but he’s not just good for his body type.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Pinstripe Alley
Who is new Yankees reliever Junior Fernández?
While Aaron Judge and to a lesser extent Anthony Rizzo have dominated the Yankees hot stove this winter, the bullpen entered the postseason a bit of a question mark. Although the loss of Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to free agency isn’t exactly a loss — and may even be counted as an improvement — the current relief corps of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaísigia, and Michael King need some reinforcement if the Yankees want to continue having one of the league’s premier bullpens.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Gleyber Torres’ 2021 struggles made it pretty clear that the Yankees needed a shortstop in 2022. Down the stretch of the ‘21 season, Torres’ play at short made it so that the Yankees moved him back to second and attempted to fill in at short with the likes of Gio Urshela and Andrew Velazquez. With the decision made that Torres was likely going to stay at second going forward, that left the Yankees with a pretty sizeable hole at shortstop.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rumors: Mariners may be eyeing Gleyber Torres
The offseason is still in its early stages, but the hot stove might just be starting to emit some heat. This morning, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Seattle Mariners, who have already been active in the offseason trade market, are interested in Gleyber Torres. It’s...
Comments / 0