To the surprise of very few people, Aaron Judge indeed won the AL MVP award last night. The big man completed a hell of a season by any metric you wanted to follow, and it earned him an overwhelming majority of the votes en route to his first MVP title officially, putting himself up there with Thurman Munson as the only Yankees to win the award and be former Rookie of the Year winners as well. Now we’re in another lull as there are a few weeks until the Winter Meetings and free agency potentially heats up, though this year has been a bit more active already than the last few offseasons.

1 DAY AGO