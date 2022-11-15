Read full article on original website
FloorFound Launches Largest Oversized Recommerce Network in North America
FloorFound announced it has expanded its end-to-end recommerce infrastructure with the launch of the largest oversized recommerce network in North America. Retailers can now get up and running quickly with a complete plug-and-play infrastructure that includes the people, processes, and technology required to turn oversized returns into reclaimed revenue -- with little to no upfront investment, inventory risk or sales cannibalization.
Wright Creative Branding & Labels Launches Enhanced Website
Wright Creative Branding & Labels (formerly Wright Global Graphics) launched its refreshed website with a new URL at www.wrightlabels.com to enhance the user experience and better demonstrate its capabilities as a brand builder and label manufacturer. The refreshed website makes it easier to find information, is more friendly to navigate...
