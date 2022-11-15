TV star Tami Roman received mixed responses after admitting to sabotaging her replacement at the Morgan Stanley job she was forced to quit. The Basketball Wives star opened up in the comments section of The Shade Room post about “co-workers shutting down company systems after being fired.” In a post captured by Atlanta Black Star, Roman recalled the time she had to quit her job at Morgan Stanley, after the company gave her an ultimatum to stay or go and pursue reality stardom.

1 DAY AGO