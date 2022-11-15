ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

HuskyMaven

DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game

Two days following Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson laying on his back in Autzen Stadium, urgently requiring trainers to rush to his side — thus preventing Saturday night's game from ending right away with six seconds remaining — University of Washington coach KaLen DeBoer did the only thing he felt he could.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Girls Soccer: 4A, 3A Soccer Finales in Puyallup

The Final Four of the 4A and 3A girls soccer tournaments are here and we are guaranteed to see new state champions in both tournaments! Below is a link to the brackets as well as a schedule of all the matches. All of the remaining matches for both tournaments will be played at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Make sure to come back throughout Friday and Saturday as we update results.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
everettpost.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Football 4A Regionals-North Creek at Lake Stevens 11/11/22

HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE: WIAA Class 4A Football Regionals: North Creek Jaguars at Lake Stevens Vikings; Friday, November 11, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was senior TE/DE Cole Becker who had an interception with less than two minutes left in the first half; he also threw for a touchdown on a double-pass play. Set the tone with an open field tackle on the opening kick-off of the game. Lake Stevens advances to the quarterfinals with a 42-27 victory over North Creek.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps

As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
SUMNER, WA
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Class of 2023: Washington Makes Final Cut for California Speedster

3-star receiver from Cajon High School (California) JeyQuan Smith has included the Washington Huskies in his Top 3. The class of 2023 speedster visited the Washington campus for the weekend of the Kent State game. Roman Tomashoff spoke with the speedster after his visit to Washington for the non-conference game...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
myeverettnews.com

Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm

Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The secret history of nukes in WA

Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
SEATTLE, WA

