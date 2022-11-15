Read full article on original website
Bracket breakdown: Washington (WIAA) football playoff game-by-game analysis, picks in Class 2A quarterfinals
One of two undefeated teams in the Class 2A state tournament, the Enumclaw Hornets weren't exactly pleased with the No. 4 seed they got from the WIAA seeding committee. At 11-0, Enumclaw's record speaks for itself. The Hornets have gotten there with a highly capable offense and a stingy defense. On ...
DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game
Two days following Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson laying on his back in Autzen Stadium, urgently requiring trainers to rush to his side — thus preventing Saturday night's game from ending right away with six seconds remaining — University of Washington coach KaLen DeBoer did the only thing he felt he could.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: 4A, 3A Soccer Finales in Puyallup
The Final Four of the 4A and 3A girls soccer tournaments are here and we are guaranteed to see new state champions in both tournaments! Below is a link to the brackets as well as a schedule of all the matches. All of the remaining matches for both tournaments will be played at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Make sure to come back throughout Friday and Saturday as we update results.
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
everettpost.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Football 4A Regionals-North Creek at Lake Stevens 11/11/22
HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE: WIAA Class 4A Football Regionals: North Creek Jaguars at Lake Stevens Vikings; Friday, November 11, 2022. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. KRKO Marysville Toyota Player of the Game was senior TE/DE Cole Becker who had an interception with less than two minutes left in the first half; he also threw for a touchdown on a double-pass play. Set the tone with an open field tackle on the opening kick-off of the game. Lake Stevens advances to the quarterfinals with a 42-27 victory over North Creek.
elisportsnetwork.com
State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps
As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2023: Washington Makes Final Cut for California Speedster
3-star receiver from Cajon High School (California) JeyQuan Smith has included the Washington Huskies in his Top 3. The class of 2023 speedster visited the Washington campus for the weekend of the Kent State game. Roman Tomashoff spoke with the speedster after his visit to Washington for the non-conference game...
KING-5
Will Conroy Jr. garnering national following, hopes to follow in father's footsteps
SEATTLE — Every day after UW men's basketball practice, you'll witness a line of succession. The pass is coming from the past. The shot is coming from the future. Will Conroy Jr. is the one taking the shot. If his name sounds familiar it's because his dad is Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
shorelineareanews.com
Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
myeverettnews.com
Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm
Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back
Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Emerald City.
southsoundmag.com
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued
SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington. Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
Over 40,000 households have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
