Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday that the United Nations had told him of written US and EU promises to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets.

Lavrov said he had received undertakings on this from the UN secretary general, António Guterres, Reuters reports.

Russian grains and fertilisers are not directly targeted by western sanctions, but Moscow has complained for months that they are effectively restricted because the sanctions limit access to ports, finance and insurance.

Oleksandr Syenkevych , the mayor of Mykolaiv , has reported on Telegram that there is an air raid alert in place in the city.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is giving a press briefing at the G20 summit in Bali. We will bring you fuller quotes in due course, but so far he has accused the west of trying to politicise the traditional joint message at the end of the summit by mentioning Ukraine. He also said that he had discussed Ukraine with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron, that the hybrid war in Ukraine had been started by the west, and that Ukraine was prolonging the conflict.

Here is the video clip of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling via video link at the G20 for a “just” end to Russia’s invasion. Zelenskiy said Kyiv should not be pushed to compromise on its sovereignty or territorial integrity. “Ukraine’s control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored. This will result in a real and complete cessation of hostilities,” he said.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was working to ascertain details about the death of Zambian student on the frontline in Ukraine, Reuters report, citing the Tass news agency.

Zambia on Monday asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow had ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Germany will establish a maintenance hub in Slovakia to service and repair weapons it has delivered to Ukraine, German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said.

“We have reached agreement, and work can start immediately so that all the equipment which has been supplied [to Kyiv] can be repaired after coming out of battle,” Reuters reports she told the media as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

Berlin is planning to train 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany as part of an EU training mission by June, she added.

The Guardian’s diplomatic editor Patrick Wintour reports from Bali:

If Sergei Lavrov , the 72-year-old whiskey-drinking Russian foreign minister, had indeed suffered a heart flutter soon after stepping off the plane in Bali it would have been understandable for a man who has been cast by his leader as his stand-in punchbag at the summit.

Viewing the forces arrayed against him at the G20, President Vladimir Putin deputed Lavrov to attend the two-day event in his stead, and for a brief moment it appeared to have been too much. News agencies reported Lavrov had been sent to hospital for a check-up, only for the Russian foreign ministry to rush out a picture of Lavrov in shorts and sporting an Apple watch and Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired T-shirt thumbing his notes for his first address at the summit on Tuesday.

The Russian foreign ministry had a field day denouncing what it called western propaganda as a high-level lie.

Oddly, if Lavrov has succumbed to genuine ill-health, it would have been a moment of genuine regret for some western diplomats, who over two decades have become inured to this fixture of Russian diplomacy.

“He is a rogue,” said one western diplomat, “but we all know his outbursts are stage-managed, and calculated. It’s all smiles afterwards. He is a professional.”

With a glamorous step-daughter Polina, his career in service of the Russian state has been well spent and rewarded.

Bilateral meetings continue as part of the G20 summit in Bali. Reuters reports that Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met the United Nations secretary general, António Guterres .

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova posted a photo of the pair seated at a table in Bali with Russian and UN flags, but the ministry provided no details of what the pair discussed.

In a separate development, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , the president of Turkey, has met his US counterpart, Joe Biden .

The presidents of Turkey and the US meet in Bali on Tuesday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has urged a return to diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating the south Asian nation’s call for peace in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters reports India has not condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in September that “today’s era is not an era of war”.

“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.”

Reuters is reporting a French read-out from the meeting between France’s president Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping which states that they reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine.

Yesterday the White House issued a similar read-out mentioning nuclear weapons after Joe Biden met the Chinese president, however the communiqué from the Chinese side did not mention them.

Maksym Kozytskyi , governor of Lviv , reports an improved situation in his western region of Ukraine, saying that there were no air alerts overnight, and that there are no power outages scheduled for today.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Volodymyr Zelenskiy ’s statement that there will be no “Minsk-3” deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow, Reuters reports, citing the RIA Novosti news agency. [ See 6.30 GMT ]

Russia commenced its latest invasion of Ukraine in February this year, and in September claimed to have annexed four regions of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Tobias Ellwood , who is a Conservative MP and chair of the defence select committee in the UK’s parliament, has been interviewed by Sky News during his visit to Odesa. He told viewers in the UK it was a worry that the west’s commitment to Ukraine might drain away. He said:

We don’t have good form on this. If you look at all the places that we’ve been to, to try and provide a force for good, from Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and so forth, we’ve actually given up and gone home leaving problems there. We must not do the same here.

He said it was important “we don’t give up now, that we don’t sign a deal, that we don’t step back, but we’re able to flush Russia completely out of Ukraine”.

He was critical of Russia’s message at the G20, saying:

Lavrov is just going to give us the lines that Putin has been spouting, to say that this is nobody else’s business. It is our business, because the grain ships behind me are not moving as they should do. Security in eastern Europe is everybody’s security. If we don’t flush Russia out of Ukraine now, how can the Ukrainian economy move forward? How can the sovereign identity of Ukraine exist?

Ellwood also said that while the victory in Kherson was welcome, the west needed to continue to prepare for what came next. He said:

Kherson is massively humiliating for Putin. They’ve had to withdraw across the Dnipro River. But Russia still has control of land the size of Portugal in Ukraine. So this is far from over. Jens Stoltenberg is absolutely right to encourage Nato members to continue providing individual bilateral support – as Britain is doing – because munitions and so forth, weapon systems, they need to keep going.

The Ukrainian presidential adviser, Anton Gerashchenko, has published a photo purportedly from the recently liberated city of Kherson to illustrate the lack of power in the region.

“Kherson. Six days without electricity. People charge their phones on the main square from a generator brought by a volunteer,” he tweeted.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.

The meeting between the pair comes amid increasing tensions between Ukraine, its western allies and what some view as a growing allegiance between Russia and China.

Nato chief warns against mistake of underestimating Russia

Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, warned Moscow’s strength should not be underestimated despite Kyiv’s recent battlefield successes.

During a joint news conference with Dutch government officials in The Hague on Monday, Stoltenberg told reporters:

We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia. The Russian armed forces retain significant capabilities, as well as a large number of troops. The coming months will be difficult. Putin’s aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. So we must stay the course.”



Indonesia’s president says world 'must not fall into another cold war'

President Joko Widodo has called for unity at the opening of the G20 summit , and said that the gathered leaders must not allow the world to fall into another cold war.

His remarks will probably be interpreted as a commentary on the effects that Russia’s war in Ukraine is having on the wider global economy.

Without referring directly to the war in Ukraine, Widodo said that if the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward.

“Indonesia has tried as best as possible to bridge very wide differences. We have no other option, collaboration is badly needed,” he said.

Zelenskiy details 'Ukrainian formula for peace'

Ukraine’s president followed up on the comments he made to G20 leaders with a statement posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is not worth offering Ukraine compromises with conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence. … if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions. We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation. There will be no Minsk-3, which Russia will violate immediately after the agreement. There is a Ukrainian formula for peace. Peace for Ukraine, Europe and the world. And there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really guarantee peace. Having participated in the G20 summit, I presented proposals for such solutions – specific and honest. Ukraine offers the leading states of the world to be co-creators of peace together with us.”

Zelenskiy then outlined 10 proposals of Ukraine:

1. Radiation and nuclear safety.

2. Food safety.

3. Energy security.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees.

5. Implementation of the UN charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order.

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.

7. Restoring justice.

8. Anti-ecocide.

9. Prevention of escalation.

10. Fixing the end of the war.

G20 statement to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine

The G20 will reportedly issue a statement at the end of the G20 summit, where “most” members will condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine .

According to a draft communique seen by Agence France-Presse, the group of 20 will deplore the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict and call for the extension of a deal with Russia expiring on Saturday that allows the export of Ukrainian grain.

I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” a US official told reporters while speaking on condition of anonymity.

The statement, to be issued at the end of the summit this week in Bali, will show that the G20 is “really isolating Russia” - a member of the group of the world’s biggest economies.

The official would not say how many countries would not join the condemnation, nor how diplomats would craft the non-unanimous declaration within the document, which is issued by all member countries.

The US official said, “Russia’s war of aggression … is being condemned in the strongest possible terms.” The statement, said the official, “speaks in very clear terms”.

Zelenskiy outlines pathway to end conflict

In his address to world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy outlined a series of conditions needed to end the war Ukraine.

Speaking virtually from Ukraine, he said that Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and pay compensation for damage caused.

Zelenskiy is calling for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sings the national anthem during his visit in Kherson, Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

“When all anti-war measures are implemented, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.”

Throughout his speech he pointedly thanked the “G19” – excluding Russia – for making it clear that there were “no excuses for nuclear blackmail.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin was not in the room, but his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was in attendance at the meeting in Bali.

UN calls for Russia to make reparations to Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly has called for Russia to make reparations to Ukraine and be held accountable for its conduct.

The assembly voted to approve a resolution on Monday, supported by 94 of the assembly’s 193 members, saying Russia “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”

The resolution also recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an international register to record evidence and claims against Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya used the biblical adage that “there is nothing new under the sun” as a motif throughout his remarks in presenting the resolution on Monday.

“Seventy-seven years ago, the Soviet Union demanded and received reparations, calling it a moral right of a country that has suffered war and occupation,” he said.

“Today, Russia, who claims to be the successor of the 20th century’s tyranny, is doing everything it can to avoid paying the price for its own war and occupation, trying to escape accountability for the crimes it is committing.”

Zelenskiy hailed the vote as a “diplomatic victory” in a tweet late on Monday night.

From the liberation victory in Kherson to the diplomatic victory in New York - the General Assembly has just given the green light to the creation of a compensation mechanism for Russian crimes in Ukraine. The aggressor will pay for what he did!”

Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war: Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Kherson on Monday, saying the recapture of the southern city marked “the beginning of the end of the war”.

“We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” he said.

Zelenskiy said it was important to visit Kherson to show residents his support and to demonstrate that “we are really returning, we really raise our flag”.

He said: “I’m really happy, you can tell by the reaction of the people, their reaction is not staged.”

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine . I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.

The United Nations General Assembly has called for Russia to make reparations to Ukraine and be held accountable for its conduct in a resolution supported by 94 of the assembly’s 193 members.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy also made a surprise visit to Kherson , saying the recapture of the southern city marked “the beginning of the end of the war”. “We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” he said.

Ukrainian authorities are scrambling to de-mine the strategic southern city of Kherson and restore power across the region after the retreating Russian army blew up all major infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity and water.

If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Russian troops have “destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure” in Kherson. “There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television … Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure for the people,” he said in his Monday evening address . Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Russia also destroyed key energy infrastructure in the region. “The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Kherson on Monday, saying the recapture of the southern city marked “the beginning of the end of the war” . “We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” he said. Zelenskiy said it was important to visit Kherson to show residents his support and to demonstrate that “we are really returning, we really raise our flag”. He said: “I’m really happy, you can tell by the reaction of the people, their reaction is not staged.”

The US believes that Russian troops carried out a relatively orderly withdrawal from the city of Kherson , a senior US military official said on Monday, in contrast to some of the more chaotic retreats in the country. “We assess that it was a relatively orderly withdrawal,” the official spoke on the condition of anonymity, according to a Reuters report.

According to Russian media, the Ukrainian army has entered the city of Herois’ke, in the Kinburn peninsula in the southern part of Kherson, after an amphibious operation, as heavy fighting continues across the region.

The United Nations General Assembly has called for Russia to make reparations to Ukraine and be held accountable for its conduct. The assembly voted to approve a resolution on Monday, supported by 94 of the assembly’s 193 members, saying Russia “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.” The resolution also recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an international register to record evidence and claims against Russia.

The US president, Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war “should never be fought”, the White House said. Beijing’s readout from the long-awaited meeting in Bali differed slightly and did not mention the pair agreeing on opposing Russia’s threat of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. However, on Sunday, Chinese premier Li Keqiang emphasised the “irresponsibility” of nuclear threats, suggesting China was uncomfortable with Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, a senior US official said.

Zelenskiy welcomed statements from the US and China. “This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve of the summit, weighty statements have already been made,” he said in his Monday night video address. “In particular, it is important that the United States and China jointly highlighted that the threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable. Everyone understands to whom these words are addressed.”

CIA director, Bill Burns, met his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Monday to talk about “the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia” in a rare high-level meeting, US officials said. The meeting in Ankara with the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, followed speculation that some senior US figures would like Ukraine to enter negotiations with the Kremlin to end the war. Officials insisted the US is not engaged in secret peace talks with Moscow without Ukrainian officials being present.

Rishi Sunak has called Russia a “pariah state” on the eve of his first meeting of the G20 in Indonesia, where he has vowed to confront Moscow’s representative in public and on the sidelines of the summit. The UK prime minister said he would take every opportunity during the summit to confront Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, attending in Vladimir Putin’s absence . “Russia is becoming a pariah state and he’s [Putin] not there to take responsibility for what he’s doing,” Sunak told reporters.

The EU and its member states have so far provided weapons and military equipment worth a total of at least €8bn (£7bn) to Ukraine, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.



A former Russian prison inmate, who defected to Ukraine after being recruited by the Kremlin-linked private military group Wagner, was reportedly executed and repeatedly struck with a sledgehammer. Footage of the summary killing of Yevgeny Nuzhin was posted over the weekend by the Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone.