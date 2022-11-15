Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a mult-vehicle crash in Knoxville. The accident happened on Pellissippi Parkway near Kingston Pike early Friday. Eduardo Deavila, 33 was traveling the wrong way on I-140 W when it struck another car, which then struck the third car.
Crews work house fire in East Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
wvlt.tv
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.
MCSO: Deputies searching for inmate worker who escaped in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff said an inmate escaped on Friday. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker on Friday when he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck with Tennessee license plates reading "021BFVH" and drove away.
WYSH AM 1380
One dead in I-40 wreck
One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
wvlt.tv
Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
k105.com
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
wvlt.tv
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
THP: One dead after crash on I-40 East bridge in Roane County Wednesday morning
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person died after a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East Wednesday morning. They said the crash happened near Mile Marker 359. They said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez, 56, from Lake Worth in Florida, was driving in the left lane when...
indherald.com
Sheriff arrests his mother!
HUNTSVILLE | On Episode 20 of Season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Sheriff Andy Taylor returns from a short trip out-of-town to discover that his deputy sheriff, Barney Fife, has spread a dragnet over the entire town. “Like I promised, Sheriff, law and order has been kept in Mayberry...
crossvillenews1st.com
ONE DEAD, TRAFFIC BACKED UP ON I-40 ROANE CO AFTER FIERY BIG RIG CRASH
One person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Fire Crews came to battle the blaze with Kingston Fire, first on the scene , then Hazmat Crews , Midtown fire ,and also fire apparatus from Loudon County. The tractor trailer went down between both East and Westbound overpass Bridges at Buttermilk Road ,caught fire trapping One driver inside and unfortunately he perished in the .One other driver was taken to the hospital . Eastbound I-40 has been shut down much of the day as well as Buttermilk road west due to the crash scene being investigated.
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
