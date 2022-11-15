Read full article on original website
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes makes a humble comment that should actually scare every NFL defense
When you have already done everything an NFL quarterback dreams of doing in just your second full season as a starter, it’s usually hard to see where things could get better. For the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, it isn’t. Patrick Mahomes was a league MVP, Super Bowl winner,...
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him
The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles veteran explains why the team is even more dangerous than before
Darius Slay knows a thing or two about Ndamukong Suh. The two played in Detroit together. So if anyone knows what Suh adds to the Philadelphia Eagles, it is Slay. And what he has to say about the veteran defensive tackle should encourage the Philadelphia faithful. “He’d play hard for...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team. The Rams...
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home. In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game. The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving ...
The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia
When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 11
In Week 10 last week, NFL underdogs had a pretty good run. Seven outright underdogs on the moneyline in 14 games, with big upsets like the Washington Commanders upending the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings knocking off the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Eight underdogs beat the spread in Week 10.
Mock draft watch: Lions use Rams' pick to take QB of the future in Draft Wire's latest
Many of the recent mock drafts have projected the Detroit Lions to tab a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The latest offering from Draft Wire keeps with that theme, but it’s a radically different pick and a quarterback we haven’t seen in the top 10 very often.
