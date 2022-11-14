Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
School Board to affirm existence of Ocean Park ‘neighborhood school’
Parents and community members concerned about the future of the currently-shuttered John Muir Elementary School and Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) site in Ocean Park could soon have a written commitment from the District that the campus will reopen and a chance to weigh in on what it will look like.
pasadenanow.com
Fundraiser In Memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi Will Benefit Cancer Support Community Pasadena
Cancer Support Community Pasadena on Tuesday announced a CrossFit fundraiser to honor the memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi, who passed away in March from ovarian cancer. Arizmendi was a Pasadena businesswoman and philanthropist. According to her husband, Andrew Arizmendi, Liz was an avid athlete. It is his goal to honor...
laloyolan.com
SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender
Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class. Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
dailytitan.com
Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble
Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Horvath builds nearly 15,000-vote lead in LA County board race
West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath again expanded her lead Wednesday over state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The latest vote totals released Wednesday show Horvath with a 14,950-vote lead over Hertzberg, up from roughly 11,000 on...
beckersasc.com
Hoag adds gastroenterologist to lead motility program
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for over 10 years, and she will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations. "Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the...
Asbarez News
Former Ferrahian Principal Dr. Marzbed Margossian Passes Away
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of one its veteran members, long-time educator and activist Dr. Marzbed Margossian, who served as principal of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School from 1997 to 2001. He was an active member of the ARF Arshavir Shiragian Gomideh in the North San Fernando Valley. Margossian passed away on Saturday, November 12 in Los Angeles.
getnews.info
Winter 2022 marks the opening of Dr. Shounuck Patel’s advanced regenerative medicine practice in Newport Beach
Dr. Shounuck Patel is bringing his unique approach of functional orthopedics – an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic treatment program – to Orange County. Discover how functional orthopedic medicine is changing lives and helping thousands avoid surgery. The future of non-Surgical orthopedics is coming to Newport Beach, California. Known...
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
Katy Young Yaroslavsky set to replace Koretz in LA’s 5th District
Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election results
Votes: The latest available vote counts from the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk continued to cement prior results that appeared as votes came in earlier last week following Election Day. In local races, Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete were still in the lead for three open city council seats; for school board, Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano were in the lead for four open School Board seats; Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell were still in the lead for four Santa Monica College trustee seats; rent control-strengthening ballot measures were both poised to pass; cannabis and hotel taxes were both passing; and the $375 million school bond was still poised to pass, as was Measure GS (the property transfer tax imposing $56 fees per $100,000 assessed value over $8 million). Lindsey Horvath maintained her narrow lead over Bob Hertzberg for the third district supervisor seat and in the LA mayor race, Karen Bass was holding out ahead of Rick Caruso. The Sheriff’s race was essentially settled for Robert Luna, unseating incumbent Alex Villanueva. In Venice, Traci Park was still holding her lead over Erin Darling for LA city council’s 11th District.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
foxla.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky to win LA City Council's 5th District seat
LOS ANGELES - Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council's 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. As of Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58%...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fight against fentanyl continues locally
With overdose deaths due to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl up 3,917% from just five years ago, the substance has been the focus of recent outreach and education efforts in the school district, city and county. Members of Santa Monica High School’s Wellness Advisory Group (SWAG) club spent the...
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza
For this pie shop that started in O.C., Thanksgiving means all hands on deck. The post Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
veniceoarsman.com
Discrimination Still Holds Power Over Society Even With The Diversity In Cities Such As Los Angeles
Last month, Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her position after racist remarks. Nury Martinez was the first Latina to be elected as City Council president, so this was a huge disappointment when this audio got leaked. Although the conversation took place in October 2021, it wasn’t...
