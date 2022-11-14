ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Board to affirm existence of Ocean Park ‘neighborhood school’

Parents and community members concerned about the future of the currently-shuttered John Muir Elementary School and Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) site in Ocean Park could soon have a written commitment from the District that the campus will reopen and a chance to weigh in on what it will look like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
laloyolan.com

SFTV girl kicked out for mentioning gender

Loyola Marymount University took no time in expelling controversial SFTV freshman Lila Land after her politically charged outburst last week in class. Classmates of Land described the scene as disruptive, hateful and incredibly inappropriate. “In a writer’s room, the terminology used by Land would never slide," said Land’s professor Quentin Smaratino. "Well, unless the room was somehow filled with females.”
dailytitan.com

Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble

Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
irvineweekly.com

Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine

In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
IRVINE, CA
beckersasc.com

Hoag adds gastroenterologist to lead motility program

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for over 10 years, and she will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations. "Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Asbarez News

Former Ferrahian Principal Dr. Marzbed Margossian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of one its veteran members, long-time educator and activist Dr. Marzbed Margossian, who served as principal of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School from 1997 to 2001. He was an active member of the ARF Arshavir Shiragian Gomideh in the North San Fernando Valley. Margossian passed away on Saturday, November 12 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Winter 2022 marks the opening of Dr. Shounuck Patel’s advanced regenerative medicine practice in Newport Beach

Dr. Shounuck Patel is bringing his unique approach of functional orthopedics – an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic treatment program – to Orange County. Discover how functional orthopedic medicine is changing lives and helping thousands avoid surgery. The future of non-Surgical orthopedics is coming to Newport Beach, California. Known...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
laloyolan.com

Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw

There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Election results

Votes: The latest available vote counts from the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk continued to cement prior results that appeared as votes came in earlier last week following Election Day. In local races, Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete were still in the lead for three open city council seats; for school board, Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano were in the lead for four open School Board seats; Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell were still in the lead for four Santa Monica College trustee seats; rent control-strengthening ballot measures were both poised to pass; cannabis and hotel taxes were both passing; and the $375 million school bond was still poised to pass, as was Measure GS (the property transfer tax imposing $56 fees per $100,000 assessed value over $8 million). Lindsey Horvath maintained her narrow lead over Bob Hertzberg for the third district supervisor seat and in the LA mayor race, Karen Bass was holding out ahead of Rick Caruso. The Sheriff’s race was essentially settled for Robert Luna, unseating incumbent Alex Villanueva. In Venice, Traci Park was still holding her lead over Erin Darling for LA city council’s 11th District.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky to win LA City Council's 5th District seat

LOS ANGELES - Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council's 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. As of Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Fight against fentanyl continues locally

With overdose deaths due to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl up 3,917% from just five years ago, the substance has been the focus of recent outreach and education efforts in the school district, city and county. Members of Santa Monica High School’s Wellness Advisory Group (SWAG) club spent the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

