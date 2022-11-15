Photojournalist: • Michael Schwarz • Eric Price. Sometimes the unique walls, curvatures and foundation of a building aren’t all that make it unique. Often, it’s what lies beneath the roof in the halls, lining the walls and countertops, and the Sooner Legends Inn is a perfect example of buildings soul being about the people and the history who inhabited it. Many people stayed in the small hotel that was just off I-35 in the college town of Norman Oklahoma, ranging from athletes, to coaches, to super-fans. All these people had one thing in common, they loved OU sports. The love of the game and the treasure trove of memorabilia made the Sooner Legends Inn a one-of-a-kind experience.

