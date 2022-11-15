Read full article on original website
Related
okctalk.com
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC
Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
okctalk.com
Salad and Go opens in OKC
Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
Photos: Overcrowded shelter desperate for help this holiday season
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that's not the case this year.
Too hot, Too cold, and just right: These Lookeba businesses found the sweet spot after a year-long struggle
"Perfect soup weather," remarks a visitor to Holly J's Place and CD's Soups and Sandwiches.
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
405magazine.com
8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20
If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
parenthoodandpassports.com
Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
okcfox.com
Native American Fall Craft Show
Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Pie Junkie and Not Cho Cheesecake
Take a bite of some sweets with Phi as she travels to Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City, where she learns how to make an oatmeal chocolate chip pie. Then Phi travels along Route 66 to Bethany, where Glen Whitaker of Not Cho Cheesecake decorates their chocolate wasted cheesecake. Stream this...
KOCO
Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
KFOR
Quick band of light snow moving southeast across portions of central and northeastern OK this morning!
Good Morning! At 4:30 AM Light snow just northeast and east of OKC moving east southeast at 25 mph. A dusting to up to a 1/2 inch possible in this band. Most of this will just blow off roads but can’t rule out a few slick spots this morning. Snow ends this morning and it’s cloudy, cold today!
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
‘I feel like the color has gotten a lot worse,’ El Reno city officials say recent fires to blame for more discolored water
There have been growing complaints in the town of El Reno about its "dirty" water.
abandonedok.com
Sooner Legends Inn
Photojournalist: • Michael Schwarz • Eric Price. Sometimes the unique walls, curvatures and foundation of a building aren’t all that make it unique. Often, it’s what lies beneath the roof in the halls, lining the walls and countertops, and the Sooner Legends Inn is a perfect example of buildings soul being about the people and the history who inhabited it. Many people stayed in the small hotel that was just off I-35 in the college town of Norman Oklahoma, ranging from athletes, to coaches, to super-fans. All these people had one thing in common, they loved OU sports. The love of the game and the treasure trove of memorabilia made the Sooner Legends Inn a one-of-a-kind experience.
KOCO
Woman on billboard in Stillwater hopes to raise awareness for victimized children
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman on a billboard in Stillwater overnight hopes to raise awareness for a child advocacy center. Sharyl Pickens will be 40 feet up until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For 36 hours in total, she will be up on that billboard raising awareness for victimized children.
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
Comments / 0