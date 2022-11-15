ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

okctalk.com

Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC

Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Salad and Go opens in OKC

Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20

If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
parenthoodandpassports.com

Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Native American Fall Craft Show

Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Pie Junkie and Not Cho Cheesecake

Take a bite of some sweets with Phi as she travels to Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City, where she learns how to make an oatmeal chocolate chip pie. Then Phi travels along Route 66 to Bethany, where Glen Whitaker of Not Cho Cheesecake decorates their chocolate wasted cheesecake. Stream this...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abandonedok.com

Sooner Legends Inn

Photojournalist: • Michael Schwarz • Eric Price. Sometimes the unique walls, curvatures and foundation of a building aren’t all that make it unique. Often, it’s what lies beneath the roof in the halls, lining the walls and countertops, and the Sooner Legends Inn is a perfect example of buildings soul being about the people and the history who inhabited it. Many people stayed in the small hotel that was just off I-35 in the college town of Norman Oklahoma, ranging from athletes, to coaches, to super-fans. All these people had one thing in common, they loved OU sports. The love of the game and the treasure trove of memorabilia made the Sooner Legends Inn a one-of-a-kind experience.

