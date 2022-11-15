Interpreting Emotional Turmoil: Mitsuko Uchida and the BSO Tackle Beethoven and Shostakovich

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Harvard Crimson
Taiwanese Boba Brand Tiger Sugar Pounces into Harvard Square
Taiwanese bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar has officially pounced its way into the Abbot building in Harvard Square. The establishment welcomed customers during its soft opening on Nov. 11 and held its official grand opening the next day. Tiger Sugar attempts to tell a “unique story” with its drinks, each...
Harvard Crimson
At Last, Progress From the Peabody
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Black Alumni Reflect on if Harvard was ‘Worth It’ at Radcliffe Institute Event
The Harvard Radcliffe Institute hosted a discussion as part of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Black alumni discussed their experiences as Harvard students and their thoughts on the College’s past actions during an event entitled “Beyond ‘Fair Harvard’: Perspectives from Black Alumni” on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
College Events Board's Spirit Week Rallies Students for 138th Harvard-Yale Game
The Harvard College Events Board hosted an outdoor celebration in the Science Center Plaza this week. By Michael Gritzbach. In the lead up to the 138th iteration of the Harvard-Yale football game this Saturday, hundreds of undergraduate students rallied at a series of events inspiring school spirit hosted by the Harvard College Events Board.
Harvard Crimson
In: Harvard/Out: Yale
This week, as the pre-Thanksgiving break assignments pile up and the sky fades into a daunting darkness before dinnertime, only one thing manages to pierce through the clouds of students’ burnout and exhaustion: a rowdy anticipation for the annual Harvard-Yale football game. On H-Y eve, a strange phenomenon graces...
Harvard Crimson
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard CFO Thomas Hollister To Retire in June 2023
Thomas J. Hollister follows a string of other top Harvard administrators who have announced plans to depart. By Courtesy of Harvard Public Affairs and Communications. Harvard Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Thomas J. Hollister will step down and retire at the end of the academic year after eight years serving in the role.
Harvard Crimson
Undergrads Look Forward to First Harvard-Yale Game at Harvard Stadium in Six Years
The 138th playing of The Game will take place in Harvard Stadium, the first Harvard-Yale football standoff to do so since 2016. By Truong L. Nguyen. Most Harvard students will experience The Game at Harvard Stadium for the first time on Saturday when it returns to Harvard for its 138th playing.
Harvard Crimson
Clifton Dawson ’07, Harvard Football Legend, Reflects on Memories of The Game
Clifton Dawson ’07 takes a handoff from QB Liam O’Hagan '08. To this day, Dawson is the all-time Ivy League career rushing leader, career touchdown leader, career points leader, and career all-purpose yards leader. He also holds the Crimson’s single season touchdown record. By Crimson file photo.
Harvard Crimson
‘We Did It, Coach!’: An Oral History of Harvard's Game-Winning Drive to Stun the Yale Bowl, 2021
An announced crowd of 49,500 swarmed the Yale Bowl for the 137th playing of The Game on Nov. 20, 2021. After sixty minutes, the Bowl was flooded with a sea of red as thousands of Harvard students stormed onto the field in elation to celebrate with the team. By Josie W. Chen.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Will Return to Using Its Own Tap Water After Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Decline
Cambridge’s water moves from the Stony Brook Watershed to reservoirs at Fresh Pond and through a treatment facility before flowing into the taps of homes in the city. By Julian J. Giordano. Cambridge will return to sourcing tap water from the city’s own water supply, less than three months...
Harvard Crimson
No. 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Defeats RPI, Union, and UNH for Best Start Since 1988-89
Then-senior captain Casey Dornbach plays against Brown University on Nov. 23, 2021. This past week, the Crimson had back-to-back wins against RPI, Union, and UNH for a 7-0 start to the season. By Josie W. Chen. The last time the Harvard men’s ice hockey team started a season 7-0-0, head...
Harvard Crimson
Women's Rugby Defeats Army, Advances to NIRA National Championship
Women's rugby competes against Army West Point in the national semifinals for the NIRA National Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. This weekend, the Crimson will face Dartmouth to play for the championship. By Samuel M. Bennett. The Harvard women’s rugby team defeated Army West Point in a resounding 41-24 victory...
Harvard Crimson
Preview: The Game Returns to Cambridge as Harvard Chases a Historic Four-Way Ivy League Title
1968. 2005. 2018. And, after a miraculous, improbable fourth-quarter comeback that saw senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly leave his lasting mark on the Harvard history books, 2021. These years saw some of the most legendary games in the history of Harvard-Yale, the second-oldest rivalry in college football and a matchup...
