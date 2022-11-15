Read full article on original website
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community
The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
Southbank Partners unveils new branding along with updated five-year strategic plan
Southbank Partners for 25 years has helped lead the development, enhancement, and revitalization of Northern Kentucky’s river cities. It now builds on that success and sets course for the next 25 years with a rebranding and launch of its new five-year strategic plan, Innovate 2028: Transforming Urban Communities. Building...
NewsMakers ’22: Honoring Chuck Session for a remarkable career and special ‘service leadership’
This is the fourth of a five-part series about the NKyTribune’s ’22 NewsMakers. Tomorrow: Lytle Thomas. He has been called “Chuck” from the time he was a boy, to distinguish himself from his dad Charles. And, honestly, the nickname suits him — it has a downhome wholesomeness to it, just like the man it belongs to. He may have left his small hometown behind, but he has never abandoned his roots or the lessons he learned at home.
Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
NewsMakers ’22: Ray Hebert, a scholar and intellect, devoted teacher, family man, friend, and good guy
The third of a series of five stories featuring the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Tomorrow: Chuck Session. Ray Hebert grew up in a loving home in Rochester, New Hampshire, where his family’s first language was French. He was in a class of 38 students in a French-speaking school where he played baseball and basketball and was a Hall-of-Famer in sports.
Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child
Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Kentucky Youth Advocates release ’22 Kids Count data book, and the challenges become clearer
Kentucky Youth Advocates released its 2022 Kids Count data book on Wednesday, with 16 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the state have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period. “Kentucky’s kids have withstood some hard knocks through the pandemic, as well as...
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed names David McAleese as the organization’s new research director
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) continues to add to its team, with David McAleese joining as Research Director. McAleese most recently held the position of Senior Director, Area Research at Macy’s Inc., where he worked since 2006. He is a graduate of Binghamton University in New...
Latest data from state Dept. of Public Health shows big improvement in COVID community levels
Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system
The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Advocates to mark Thursday’s Great American Smokeout by calling on KY lawmakers to act
Cancer patients and survivors are marking the American Cancer Society’s 47th annual Great American Smokeout Thursday by calling on elected officials to protect the health of all Kentucky residents by investing $10 million in fact-based tobacco prevention and cessation programs. “Nearly 70% of people who currently smoke cigarettes want...
British Airways offering new direct route between CVG and London Heathrow, starting in 2023
British Airways and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced a new direct route between the Cincinnati region and London Heathrow, which will begin operating in 2023. Starting on June 5, 2023, this will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, creating...
Beshear signs executive order allowing Kyians with severe medical conditions to legally use cannabis
In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said that starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.
State’s unemployment rate rises slightly as more people say they are looking for work
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary October 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from September 2022 but was down 0.7 percentage points from...
Kentucky League of Cities presents ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award to Rep. Kim Moser
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Representative Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. Rep. Moser sponsored House Bill 565 in the 2022 Regular Session and played an instrumental role in the passage of House Bill 777. Both measures are focused on improving the health and safety of Kentucky communities.
Commentary: It’s time to tell pharmacy benefit managers to share the savings with Kentuckians
American healthcare innovation has saved countless lives. Whether it’s a new vaccine to prevent serious illness, or a breakthrough treatment to help someone manage a previously debilitating chronic disease, we owe a lot to those researchers and scientists in white lab coats. But what if they toiled away in...
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
