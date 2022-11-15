ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community

The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NewsMakers ’22: Honoring Chuck Session for a remarkable career and special ‘service leadership’

This is the fourth of a five-part series about the NKyTribune’s ’22 NewsMakers. Tomorrow: Lytle Thomas. He has been called “Chuck” from the time he was a boy, to distinguish himself from his dad Charles. And, honestly, the nickname suits him — it has a downhome wholesomeness to it, just like the man it belongs to. He may have left his small hometown behind, but he has never abandoned his roots or the lessons he learned at home.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NewsMakers ’22: Ray Hebert, a scholar and intellect, devoted teacher, family man, friend, and good guy

The third of a series of five stories featuring the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Tomorrow: Chuck Session. Ray Hebert grew up in a loving home in Rochester, New Hampshire, where his family’s first language was French. He was in a class of 38 students in a French-speaking school where he played baseball and basketball and was a Hall-of-Famer in sports.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child

Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 

Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear signs executive order allowing Kyians with severe medical conditions to legally use cannabis

In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said that starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky League of Cities presents ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award to Rep. Kim Moser

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Representative Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. Rep. Moser sponsored House Bill 565 in the 2022 Regular Session and played an instrumental role in the passage of House Bill 777. Both measures are focused on improving the health and safety of Kentucky communities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy