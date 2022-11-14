ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’

You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Taylor Swift releases stripped-down acoustic version of Anti-Hero... after dropping dance-ready remixes of the lead single off new album Midnights

While Taylor Swift had the dance floor in mind when she dropped two more remixes of her new song Anti-Hero, she's now stripping it all down with an acoustic version. The 32-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday to announce the new single and shared a photo of herself with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who produced much of her latest album Midnights.
