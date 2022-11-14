Read full article on original website
Related
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Helen Reddy
The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" inspired a Helen Reddy song that some listeners found cryptic. The latter song became a No. 1 hit.
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ Was a Real ‘Cry For Help’ From John Lennon
Paul McCartney said he eventually realized The Beatles' hit 'Help!' was actually a plea for help from John Lennon.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
George Harrison Said It Was Just a ‘Dirty Rumor’ He Attracted Girls by Being the ‘Quiet’ Beatle
Here's George Harrison's thoughts on his status as the 'quiet Beatle' and the rumors that his demeanor helped him attract girls.
Tom Petty Said It ‘Hurt’ Him to Sing 1 Song With Stevie Nicks
Tom Petty planned to give a song he wrote to Stevie Nicks for her debut album. He said that singing it was painful.
George Harrison Said People Didn’t Know Roy Orbison Was Funny Because He Always Wrote Sad Songs
George Harrison said people didn't know Roy Orbison was funny because he always wrote sad songs. The former Beatle experienced a similar problem.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Stella Thought a Documentary About George Harrison Was ‘Really Important’
A Martin Scorsese documentary gave a look at George Harrison's life. Paul McCartney's daughter said it was important to watch the film.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
George Harrison Said The Traveling Wilburys Struck a Chord Because They Were ‘Flippant’
George Harrison said his supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys, struck a chord with people because they were 'flippant.'
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
Toto: "Keith Emerson was the man!": the unlikely influence behind Africa
Toto’s David Paich reveals how Emerson Lake & Palmer helped forge his band's sound
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles’ Positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover Is Eerily Symbolic
While The Beatles didn’t break up until after ‘Abbey Road,’ their positioning on the album cover contains hints of the future
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
Taylor Swift releases stripped-down acoustic version of Anti-Hero... after dropping dance-ready remixes of the lead single off new album Midnights
While Taylor Swift had the dance floor in mind when she dropped two more remixes of her new song Anti-Hero, she's now stripping it all down with an acoustic version. The 32-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday to announce the new single and shared a photo of herself with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who produced much of her latest album Midnights.
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Used to Tune His Guitar in a Strange Way
Jimmy Page tuned his guitar in a strange way before he became a guitar superstar in Led Zeppelin.
Comments / 0