Lucas County, OH

city charter

Oregon voters approved two of three amendments to the city charter on Tuesday, according to unofficial results of the Lucas County Board of Elections.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
TOLEDO, OH
TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
TOLEDO, OH
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m. Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
TOLEDO, OH
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Local highway construction for the week of November 14

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 14. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
Grove residents get a glimpse of the future

COLUMBUS GROVE — For over a year, Columbus Grove village officials, in concert with the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, have discussed the acquisition of an electronic message board. On Monday, residents got a glimpse of just what that might look like. Early in the day, employees with Signs...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
TOLEDO, OH

