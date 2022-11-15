Read full article on original website
presspublications.com
city charter
Oregon voters approved two of three amendments to the city charter on Tuesday, according to unofficial results of the Lucas County Board of Elections.
State Rep. Derek Merrin set to become next Ohio House speaker after GOP vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State Rep. Derek Merrin, a Lucas County Republican, will be named the next Ohio House speaker after his fellow House Republicans picked him over two rivals, according to several people in the room for the vote. Merrin, a 36-year-old Realtor and real estate investor, was voted the House...
13abc.com
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
Were Toledo tax documents left unsecured? Suspended city auditor, mayor's administration trade accusations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about the auditor's suspension originally aired Nov. 1. Boxes filled with city of Toledo tax documents containing personal information of residents were left in an unsecured area inside One Government Center for more than a month earlier this year. According to...
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
13abc.com
TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG School Board discouraged, but not defeated over new high school ballot loss
In the shadow of last week’s loss at the polls, Bowling Green Board of Education and Superintendent Francis Scruci scolded those who let down students – either because they couldn’t get past grudges or they failed to resoundingly support the district. “As you might surmise, we are...
Seneca County voters approve joint ambulance district levy: Here's what's next
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Last week, voters in Seneca County approved a levy to help fund a new joint ambulance district. This week, local officials are starting the behind-the-scenes work to make it a reality. With the passage of a 2.5 mill levy, five Seneca County villages and 11 townships...
13abc.com
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m. Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
bgfalconmedia.com
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators after suspension for hazing
Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss, one of the students disciplined by the university following the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021, has sued the university and a number of its administrators, claiming his rights were violated during the university’s disciplinary process. The case was...
Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected
TOLEDO, Ohio — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for six portions of the Toledo area Wednesday afternoon. The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory as a precaution due to the possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption. There is...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of November 14
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 14. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
putnamsentinel.com
Grove residents get a glimpse of the future
COLUMBUS GROVE — For over a year, Columbus Grove village officials, in concert with the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, have discussed the acquisition of an electronic message board. On Monday, residents got a glimpse of just what that might look like. Early in the day, employees with Signs...
13abc.com
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
