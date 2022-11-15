Read full article on original website
GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms
GOP in ‘chaos’ as an historic number of Republicans voting to fire Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a formal challenge to his leadership comes from FL Senator Rick Scott. Ten Republicans made up the largest wave of opposition since he became leader 15 years ago. McConnell speaking out after humiliating midterm losses many attribute to running Trump-infused, MAGA style campaigns, adding that the party had “too much chaos, too much negativity… we turned off a lot of these centrist voters.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Mike Pence reverses course, spurns Jan. 6 committee questions
Exactly three months ago today, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in New Hampshire and said he’d consider testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. This week, the Republican sat down with CBS News and said the opposite. Pence also said he is “closing the door” on testifying before the...
Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’
Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and MSNBC’s Joy Reid join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s extraordinary legacy presiding over the most diverse Democratic caucus in history.Nov. 18, 2022.
GOP projected to win House
NBC News projects Republicans have flipped the House with a narrow majority. Meantime in the Senate, Mitch McConnell survives a challenge for GOP leader. It comes as 12 Republicans joined Democrats to advance the Respect for Marriage Act. Plus, former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s “closing the door” on testifying to the Jan. 6th committee.Nov. 17, 2022.
What Senate Democrats can do alongside a House GOP majority
At first blush, the ingredients hardly look like a recipe for success. Early next year, a far-right Republican majority will control the House, while on the other end of Capitol Hill, a Democratic majority will control the Senate. There is effectively no overlap in the parties’ priorities, and the odds of bipartisan compromises on major issues are nonexistent.
Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against
David Plouffe: “Kevin McCarthy already on Day 1 has basically said, ‘The crazies—the Gosars, the MTGs, they are going to drive the bus here.’ It is so far away from what the American people just screamed very loudly last week they wanted the country and their leaders to focus on.”Nov. 18, 2022.
GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House
If voters thought House Republicans would learn their lessons about extremism after the outcome of the midterms, think again. The party in the House seems to be charging ahead with a polarizing agenda aimed at inflicting political pain on President Biden and Democrats.Nov. 18, 2022.
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles
Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar have formally announced bids for the top three leadership roles within the House Democratic Caucus. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on what to expect in the upcoming leadership elections.Nov. 18, 2022.
Why Republican opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act matters
When Senate Democratic leaders scheduled a procedural vote this week on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, it wasn’t altogether clear whether it’d have the votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
How Dems plan to fight the GOP’s conspiratorial Biden probes
Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House next Congress, and as a result may have the power to wage a conspiracy theory-driven investigatory war on the Biden administration. The massive “red wave” many conservatives predicted during this year's midterm elections never materialized, as voting majorities in several states...
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate. * On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership...
Jen Psaki: Be careful what you ask for Rep. McCarthy
Republicans have won control of the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, handing President Joe Biden a divided Congress after Democrats kept control of the Senate in last week's midterm elections. The Morning Joe panel discusses what a divided government means for the Biden agenda.Nov. 17, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy is ‘the weakest speaker in history’ says Rick Wilson
Following 2022 midterms, the Republican party has taken control of the House, but Kevin McCarthy still has work to do in order to become Speaker. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson joins Katie Phang to discuss. Nov. 17, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker
The first female speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, announced she will not seek another leadership term. It comes as House Republicans lay out plans to investigate Hunter Biden with their new, narrow majority. Plus, longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg chokes back tears while on the witness stand in the company’s tax fraud trial.Nov. 18, 2022.
Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy
As a manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands) knows the extent of the former president’s criminality. Upon the appointment of a special counsel in the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations of the former president, Trump called it “the worst politicization of justice” and implored Republicans to “stand up and fight.” Rep. Plaskett has heard it all before. “It’s a soundbite he uses over and over again,” she says. “It’s like copy and paste.”Nov. 19, 2022.
'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump
Nancy Pelosi, who put her stamp on Washington as a progressive policy-maker and became the first woman speaker in history, formally stepping down from leadership on her own terms. Pelosi widely praised by allies in her party and in the GOP for re-defining the modern speakership, facing down presidents from Bush to Trump and for her viral moments. The move comes as control of the House switches to the Republican party in the 2022 midterms. Nov. 18, 2022.
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recounted a story about watching a film about vampires and werewolves during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses Walker's appearance.Nov. 17, 2022.
House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders
The House Democratic Leadership will see major changes in the new year. The three top Democrats – Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Whip Jim Clyburn – are all stepping down from their posts. It paves the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders, which is expected to be Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar. And even though Democrats narrowly lost control of the House, Rep. Jim Clyburn remains optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party and the country. “We have always had people who really feel that we should continue this track towards a more perfect union,” he says. “We are not perfect but we are the best there is on Earth.”Nov. 19, 2022.
