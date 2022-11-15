Read full article on original website
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Watch Illinois Amazon Guy Get Outsmarted by a Chicken Named Fancy
This is the favorite thing I've seen on the internet in weeks. It's the saga of one Amazon driver in Illinois who could not find a way to outsmart a chicken named Fancy. According to the video description, this fun chicken versus man moment happened last Friday in Minooka, Illinois. Here's the backstory of this riotous frolic:
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
Metra’s Popular Holiday Train Is Coming to Illinois For The First Time Since 2008
Metra just announced that its popular holiday train will be making a triumphant return to Chicago this December after a nearly 15-year absence, and I can't wait to jump on board!. 2022 Christmas Fun in Chicago. I'm guessing a lot of people in Illinois travel to Chicago for shopping, shows,...
Illinois’ Best Christmas Pop-Up Experience Coming To Chicago This Month
SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience. At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time. Let me take you through everything Santa...
This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees
In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?
Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun
As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?
I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
How Did An Illinois Man Accidentally Swallow This At A Dental Visit?
If you have a fear of the dentist for whatever reason, you might want to consider cancelling your next dental checkup after reading this Illinois man's terrifying dental experience. It is so rare that a dental cleaning goes wrong. You really don't expect anything too crazy to happen, other than...
Why Is One Illinois City Home To America’s Top Turkey Experts?
For 41 years now, cooking Illinoisans and kitchen-tasked people from every other state have reached out to one Illinois city for expertise in how to properly serve up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day turkey, with minimal risk of poisoning their guests, having to order a pizza, or summon the fire department.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
