Mccracken County, KY

Tokai Carbon GE of Hickman recognized for workplace safety record

HICKMAN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has recognized Tokai Carbon GE of Hickman, Kentucky, for its workplace safety record, the governor's office announced Friday. The company was awarded a Governor’s Safety and Health Award. Beshear's office says the Tokai Carbon GE facility in Fulton County received the award in recognition of "its ongoing commitment to workplace safety."
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services

PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
Wake up Weather: 11/17/2022

PADUCAH — Morning temperatures in the lower to mid 20s in most of our region. Mainly clear skies with highs in the lower half of the 40s this afternoon. Snow flurries possible in Illinois and Missouri overnight.
Holiday Decorating Contest open for Calvert City businesses, homeowners

CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. “The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development. There are...
Former Mayfield Consumer Products employees file federal charge with National Labor Relations Board

MAYFIELD, KY — Attorneys representing former Mayfield Consumer Products employees injured in the candle factory when an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10 have filed a federal charge against the company. The charge accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of retaliating against employees who cooperated with Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Adoption day in Williamson County

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday. 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday morning. Following the adoption finalizations, families will join to celebrate and enjoy refreshments.
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility

MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
New multi-use trail opens in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — Do you love hiking or biking? A new three-mile trail just opened up in Calvert City, Kentucky. City leaders and members of the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new beginner-level, multi-use trail — called the Moneymaker Trail — with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road planned for Tuesday

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Road Department plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road from about 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. KY 305/Cairo Road will be restricted to one lane near mile point 10 to replace a drainage pipe at the Triangle Avenue intersection. This is along KY 305 between KY 1420/Noble Road and U.S. 45/H.C. Mathis Drive.
Hess runs SEMO past Murray St, 52-22, share OVC title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship by walloping Murray State, 52-22. The Redhawks (9-2) finished the regular season with a 5-0 record in conference, tied with UT Martin, which knocked off Eastern Illinois, 34-31 in its season finale.
Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D'Ante' Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4).
