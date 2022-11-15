Read full article on original website
Related
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Black Bear Gets Spooked Waking Up A Man Sleeping At His Pool
Talk about a bad dream turning into a reality. That would bring you out of a snooze faster than any alarm clock ever could. It would also give you enough adrenaline to equal 6 cups of coffee straight to the bloodstream. Black bears are a little too smart for their...
Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
Did the New Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Make a Huge Mistake?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know horror author Stephen King, and it is not new that over the years, there have been many movie adaptions of his novels and short stories. There is one issue though when adapting any book into a movie, keeping everything loyal to the book and adding little pieces that resemble the time period (props, etc).
a-z-animals.com
Watch a “Jesus Moose” Run on the Water Effortlessly
Bizarre things happen in nature now and then, even though we never witness all of these occurrences. But if you take time to explore, you might just come across something that will make you doubt your eyes, like a moose running on the water in a river. Kristy Paniptchuk was...
How To Make Friends With Your House Spirit
Lots of cultures have a concept of household spirits, and you can honor yours in a variety of ways. You can leave it offerings, build an altar, or even just talk to the genius loci of the place you call home. Yes—just like plants, apparently homes like to be talked to, as well. In this video, a woman explains how houses have spirits of their own, and they like a little attention.
wegotthiscovered.com
Action addicts finally come around to the joys of an unheralded classic 25 years too late
Depending on who you ask, either the 1980s or the 1990s was the true Golden Age for action cinema. With so many classics coming out of the woodwork and quality movies everywhere you looked, though, there were bound to be more than a few buried treasures that slipped through the cracks – and 1997’s Breakdown is most definitely one of them.
Comments / 0