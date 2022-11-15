ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
How to Give a Hoodie and Get a Hoodie this Weekend

Champion will reward customers with a National Hoodie Swap Day on Saturday, allowing them to “swap” any pre-owned hoodie for a new Champion hoodie for free at selected Champion locations. All swapped hoodies will be donated to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that reuses the hoodie materials...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

