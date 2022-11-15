Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Column: Kenneth Mejia rode the wave of the new left and swamped L.A.'s political establishment
Asked about his bombastic tweets attacking President Biden and Hillary Clinton, City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia said, “Definitely, I regret doing those things.”
californiapublic.com
Traci Park elected in Westside district, putting a record 6 women on L.A. City Council
Park will represent Venice and other coastal neighborhoods, promising tougher stances on homelessness and crime than advocated by her predecessor, Councilmember Mike Bonin.
californiapublic.com
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m....
californiapublic.com
Column: Being mayor is different from being a legislator. But Bass has shined in every political job
Bass is the type of leader who gets things done with a smile rather than a sneer or a threatening stare, columnist George Skelton writes.
californiapublic.com
Los Angeles holds adoption ceremonies for more than 130 children
More than 130 children were adopted in Los Angeles County on Saturday morning as part of a number of adoption ceremonies held across the country.
californiapublic.com
Top FBI official in L.A. formally recuses himself from investigation into Tom Girardi and his law firm
The head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office has formally recused himself from the ongoing federal investigation into fraud and corruption by Tom Girardi and others at his now-defunct law firm, an agency spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
L.A. County strongly recommends indoor masking as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump
Masking has returned to being “strongly recommended” in indoor public spaces in Los Angeles County. Coronavirus cases are rising across California.
californiapublic.com
Candelas Guitars in Boyle Heights fights to survive, with some famous friends' help
The pandemic took a toll on Tomas Delgado’s family business, which has been making string instruments and giving lessons for three generations. Community members now want to return the favor. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Escorts, kickbacks and a Tesla: New details in scandal and fraud at Tom Girardi's law firm
A filing in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday offered new details about how Tom Girardi’s chief financial officer conducted what prosecutors have called a “side fraud” inside the massive corruption at the legal titan’s Los Angeles-based firm. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Jury at stalemate in Danny Masterson rape trial; deliberations to resume after Thanksgiving
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge paused deliberations Friday while ordering the jury to return the week after Thanksgiving.
californiapublic.com
How to Give a Hoodie and Get a Hoodie this Weekend
Champion will reward customers with a National Hoodie Swap Day on Saturday, allowing them to “swap” any pre-owned hoodie for a new Champion hoodie for free at selected Champion locations. All swapped hoodies will be donated to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that reuses the hoodie materials...
californiapublic.com
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in downtown L.A. after hitting two men, killing one
John Joseph Hansen Madarang was apprehended after driving his silver Lexus IS200t into two men at the corner of 9th and Olive streets.
californiapublic.com
DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
