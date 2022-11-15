ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year Sayvia Sellers verbally committed to the University of Washington, but now she has put pen to paper and made it official. While Sellers said the process of getting recruited by major NCAA DI programs was fun, she is happy that it is over and she can get back to focusing on her game. She also said that the hardest part was having to tell the other schools that recruited her that she was choosing a different school.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO