Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
alaskasnewssource.com
Sayvia Sellers signs letter of intent to play basketball at University of Washington
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year Sayvia Sellers verbally committed to the University of Washington, but now she has put pen to paper and made it official. While Sellers said the process of getting recruited by major NCAA DI programs was fun, she is happy that it is over and she can get back to focusing on her game. She also said that the hardest part was having to tell the other schools that recruited her that she was choosing a different school.
Langley Talks About 2023 Recruiting Class
Last week, Washington women's basketball head coach Tina Langley and her staff welcomed four new Huskies to Montlake on National Signing Day with ESPN.com's 14th-ranked recruiting class. The Huskies added four standouts to the program with Olivia Anderson, Chloe Briggs, Ari Long, and Sayvia Sellers. Overall feelings about this years...
KING-5
HS Football: State Qtrs - DQ Big Game - Anacortes vs. North Kitsap
Highlights of the DQ Big Game - North Kitsap beats Anacortes 10-7 in the State Quarterfinals. Chris Egan reports.
Cal Baptist fends off Washington’s rallies in second half
Taran Armstrong made several key plays down the stretch to finish with 18 points and six assists, Joe Quintana added
AdWeek
Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ
Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
What time, what channel is the Colorado-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SportsGrid
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Colorado is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.9 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points over the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington...
Yakima Herald Republic
Celebration of life set for Art Oberto, Seattle’s sausage and jerky king
A celebration of life for Art Oberto, a Seattle fixture known as the city’s sausage and jerky king, will be held Friday at the Museum of History & Industry. Oberto died in August, about a week after he had a mild stroke, at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle, his family said. He was 95.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KING-5
Evening viewer is $5000 richer thanks to Best of Western Washington
BREMERTON, Wash. — The balloons are blown up, the cake is decorated. Kitsap Credit Union’s CEO Shawn Gilfedder has the big check and Evening’s Saint Bryan is in charge of confetti. "On behalf of the Kitsap Credit Union and KING 5 and the Best of Western Washington,...
Gourmet Seattle sweet potato pies for survivors — all in time for Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — Sweet potato pies for survivors of domestic violence. That’s the mission of one determined woman from Tacoma who owns Blessings Catering Company. Chef Delphia Brewton is a survivor herself. Now she and her team are baking gourmet pies to help victims pay rent or even buy a home, so they can get away from their abuser.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
KING-5
Students sue Seattle University over promised degree
Current and former nursing students in a doctorate program are suing Seattle University. They say they were promised a Master's Degree and never got one.
KING-5
Beloved show Teatro ZinZanni returns home to Seattle - What's Up This Week
A beloved spectacle of love, dinner, and chaos is back! Teatro ZinZanni has returned with their first shows in years. You can catch a whole new show in a whole new spot now through Feb. 19 in Sodo Park. Disenchanted / Nov. 18 / Disney+. And they lived happily ever...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
