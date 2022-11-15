ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
justpene50

The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleaned

This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities. It is said that one day on December 2, 1978, Margaret Schilling disappeared. At the time of this mystery, she was a patient of “The Ridges” a mental health facility originally known as The Athens Mental Health Center.
ATHENS, OH
tinyhousetalk.com

24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft

This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
housebeautiful.com

Inside this 17th century Welsh cottage with its own swimming pool

If you dream of escaping to the Welsh countryside then you're in luck, because this 17th century thatched cottage has just entered the property market. Upper Porthkerry Farm, nestled in the heart of Glamorgan, has all the charm you would expect to find in a Grade II listed farmhouse. If its sweeping, wrap-around driveway doesn't win you over, then the water-reed thatched roof and sweet bonnet porch will instead.
tinyhousetalk.com

14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans

These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...
livingetc.com

Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both

Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
SheKnows

Cat Owners Are Loving This Innovative Toy That Provides Hours of Exercise & Entertainment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The rivalry between cat and mouse is a tale as old as time, but as any Tom & Jerry fan knows, there’s plenty of room for whimsy between the two. Whether your own house cat is an experienced mouse catcher or cowers in the corner at the sight of a fellow four-legged friend, they’re sure to love the interactive mouse toy from Petlibro that’s chock full of smart features to optimize your cat’s play. Reviewers say their cats can’t get enough of chasing this toy around, and it’s easy to see why.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Robb Report

This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech

Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
homedit.com

French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials

Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
tinyhousetalk.com

Urban Park Max: Ultra Modern Park Model Option

While “modern farmhouse” is all the rage in design these days, Truform Tiny also caters to those who want a more urban design for their THOW. The Urban Park Max is 37×10 and features a minimalist exterior, shed-style roof, and oodles of windows. There’s a downstairs bedroom...
pethelpful.com

Couple Buying New Home Requests to Keep the Seller's Cat

When purchasing a new home sometimes the buyer will request a certain amount of repairs to be done or an item of furniture be included in the sale. This is a common practice and when putting an offer on your dream home it never hurts to ask if the seller can add a painting allowance or include that amazing grand piano you spotted in the family room. The seller may not say yes, but if you don't ask, you'll never know. That's why this video posted by TikTok account holder @TokByTori is so brilliant!

Comments / 0

Community Policy