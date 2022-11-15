Read full article on original website
Related
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleaned
This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities. It is said that one day on December 2, 1978, Margaret Schilling disappeared. At the time of this mystery, she was a patient of “The Ridges” a mental health facility originally known as The Athens Mental Health Center.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
housebeautiful.com
Inside this 17th century Welsh cottage with its own swimming pool
If you dream of escaping to the Welsh countryside then you're in luck, because this 17th century thatched cottage has just entered the property market. Upper Porthkerry Farm, nestled in the heart of Glamorgan, has all the charm you would expect to find in a Grade II listed farmhouse. If its sweeping, wrap-around driveway doesn't win you over, then the water-reed thatched roof and sweet bonnet porch will instead.
tinyhousetalk.com
14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans
These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Cat Owners Are Loving This Innovative Toy That Provides Hours of Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The rivalry between cat and mouse is a tale as old as time, but as any Tom & Jerry fan knows, there’s plenty of room for whimsy between the two. Whether your own house cat is an experienced mouse catcher or cowers in the corner at the sight of a fellow four-legged friend, they’re sure to love the interactive mouse toy from Petlibro that’s chock full of smart features to optimize your cat’s play. Reviewers say their cats can’t get enough of chasing this toy around, and it’s easy to see why.
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech
Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
homedit.com
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives
French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Inside £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother lived – including seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower
THE sprawling £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother once lived includes seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower. A long tree-lined approach and beautiful landscaped gardens and ground welcomes visitors to Saltcote Place, East Sussex. The home has three floors and comes with its own lift to help get...
Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials
Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
tinyhousetalk.com
Urban Park Max: Ultra Modern Park Model Option
While “modern farmhouse” is all the rage in design these days, Truform Tiny also caters to those who want a more urban design for their THOW. The Urban Park Max is 37×10 and features a minimalist exterior, shed-style roof, and oodles of windows. There’s a downstairs bedroom...
Woman Transforms Bar Stools With Paint and Grout
Who knew grout could be used for more than just tiles!
Before and After: A Simple $60 Project Revitalizes an Existing Headboard, Saving This DIYer Thousands
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
pethelpful.com
Couple Buying New Home Requests to Keep the Seller's Cat
When purchasing a new home sometimes the buyer will request a certain amount of repairs to be done or an item of furniture be included in the sale. This is a common practice and when putting an offer on your dream home it never hurts to ask if the seller can add a painting allowance or include that amazing grand piano you spotted in the family room. The seller may not say yes, but if you don't ask, you'll never know. That's why this video posted by TikTok account holder @TokByTori is so brilliant!
Comments / 0