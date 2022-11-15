ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
eastcoasttraveller.com

What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?

Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
