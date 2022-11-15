Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reveals Black Friday deals on tickets, Fun Cards & more
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealed its limited-time Black Friday deals on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes on Monday.
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
New speedboat tour Bay Rocket launching in downtown Tampa this week
The ride will launch near the Tampa Convention Center.
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
Enchant returns for third year at Tropicana Field with massive Christmas maze and millions of lights
New to this year’s event is a national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
Feather Sound & The Karol Hotel – A New Idea Just Across The Skyway Bridge
It was 1987—I was a young radio news anchor for WFLA “The Talk of Tampa Bay,” and I was invited to play in a media tennis tournament at Feather Sound between Clearwater and St. Petersburg. It was to be my first and last time at Feather Sound—until...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Hotbins, an Amazon return store where prices change daily, opens in Tampa
It could be a box of pampers, or it could be an Xbox, you don't really know!
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
thatssotampa.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
