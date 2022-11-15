Read full article on original website
Charles Pointe Crossing's Main Boulevard is Named after State Native Key to Development's Plan, Layout
Genesis Partners joined with local government officials on Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of State Route 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing. Charles Pointe Crossing is the newest phase of Charles Pointe - a 1,700 acre award-winning Master Planned Development located...
Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families
Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.
West Virginia ambulance rates rise
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
West Virginia’s AG Morrisey: Remove healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a personal letter urging the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services to remove the COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
New program in West Virginia aims to help families with baby supplies
Inside the pantry they have everything from diapers to clothes to formula. There are things like baby blankets and toys also. The program is just getting started but they hope to eventually be a go-to resource for parents of babies who may just need a helping hand.
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad offering rail excursions to Tygart Junction for first time since 2000
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those looking for something different to do during the winter season are in luck as the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad is bringing back rail excursions from Elkins to Tygart Junction for the first time since 2000. This scenic, four-hour train ride departs the Historic...
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […]
Coal waste extraction company to locate in Southern West Virginia, governor says
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A coal waste extraction company is expected to locate a site in Southern West Virginia that would generate up to 100 jobs, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to locate in Wyoming County as part of a $60...
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On
In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
West Virginia agencies working to train, recruit and retain rural health providers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s higher education community is joining the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) State Office of Rural Health in celebrating National Rural Health Day. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission administers several scholarship and loan repayment programs to develop...
