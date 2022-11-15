Read full article on original website
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
texarkanafyi.com
Teams Announced for 2022 ‘Live United Bowl’ Played in Texarkana
The 2022 Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 3. The teams have been announced. Southeast Oklahoma State will take on Emporia State University in what has become an important College Bowl Game played right here in Texarkana, Arkansas. Press Release:. Representing the Great...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 18 & 19
The chilly weather is here and folks are getting ready for Thanksgiving, then Christmas and of course, lots of Holiday events and activities are scheduled. Here is a quick rundown for this weekend in Texarkana. Thank you to our sponsors, Crossties in downtown, Tony Langford Roofing, and Pat over at...
ktalnews.com
Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
Texarkana, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Texarkana. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17. The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
KTBS
Washington Community Development Center hosts Thanksgiving meal box giveaway
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community. It's all part of an effort to make sure everyone has a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers passed out 365 holiday boxes and turkeys at the Washington Community Development Center. The drive-thru...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teachers to get $1,000 bonus ahead of holiday
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved retention bonuses for teachers in the district on Wednesday. The district approved the use of $600,00 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund during their board meeting on November 16. The ESSER fund allows districts to use the money to support teacher retention efforts.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
easttexasradio.com
Taylor Is Seventh Woman On Texas Death Row
Taylor Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. It follows her sentencing last Wednesday in Bowie County. It was for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. Parker is in Gatesville for processing before entering the Mountain View Unit, where they house all of the state’s female Death Row inmates.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
