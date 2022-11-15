Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Kings 3, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, AB - On the night the Oilers debuted their Reverse Retro jerseys, it was Trevor Moore and the Kings who had the vintage performance. The winger scored all three Los Angeles goals on the evening as the Kings downed the Oilers 3-1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. His linemate Viktor Arvidsson set Moore up on all three tallies for the three-point evening of his own.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
Huberdeau returns, scores in shootout for Flames victory at Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in his return to FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Huberdeau, the Panthers' all-time scoring leader with 613 points, was traded to Calgary in a deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida on July 22.
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
Fans Pack Ice Den Scottsdale on Saturday to Watch Open Practice
Players enjoyed 'fun' environment as Coyotes faithful came out to watch their favorite players in action. The Pack sure packed the Ice Den. The Arizona Coyotes held an open practice at the Ice Den in Scottsdale on Saturday, and fans came from all around The Valley to catch a glimpse - and maybe even get an autograph or two - from some of their favorite players.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk scores as Panthers pick up point in SO loss to Flames
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Thanks to a late game-tying goal from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers picked up a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "We didn't have the start we wanted, but if we play like we did when we're...
NHL
PREVIEW: Detroit finishes road trip Saturday at Columbus
COLUMBUS -- After using a strong offensive game to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they conclude a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between the Red...
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
EVERYTHING'S ROSEY!
SUNRISE, Fla. - The leadup to Saturday's matinee tilt against the Panthers was all about 'The Trade.'. Everyone was focused on Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Matthew Tkachuk, the three central figures in the massive summer deal between the two clubs. But once the puck dropped, it was Adam Ruzicka...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'I WAS PUMPED'
The buzz around the rink after the Flames dumped the Panthers in a shootout. "It's so hard to describe it because it was just a weird feeling. Emotional, obviously. You're trying to stay engaged in the game the whole time, but the fans in warmup were awesome, they showed a lot of love to us and it really meant a lot to me."
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to shuffle a few things up. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in net over Jake...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
Comments / 0