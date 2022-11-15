ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Many Fools
4d ago

What does Grady have to do with an over populated feral cat issue? People need to stop dumping their cats when they move or the cats are no longer cute kittens. People complain about folk letting house cats outside because they kill birds and then complain about catching feral cats. Which is it? Which issue is the one?

Gina O
4d ago

let the cat's LIVE...if they are fixed especially...ridiculous that people or anyone would hurt a living soul...Police are here to protect and serve, NOT to kill the innocent..

Marjorie Evert
4d ago

I wish he would concentrate on the dog fighting going on🥺 Those poor dogs are thrown in so Stupid So called heartless Men can watch it get torn apart!!😢😢😢

